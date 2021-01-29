The New Year is often a time to reflect. So it’s not surprising that for the month of January, the top songs of the month mirror this tendency, whether it be Clairmont the Second’s “Hands,” that go over his influence on other artists or Top5’s trap banger “2 Cases," which re-examines how the streets are reacting to him. While Canada's produced pop gems from coast to coast this month, Toronto is abuzz with international support and attention coming in for a music scene that has been demanding respect for decades. We are starting to see the first inklings of how the city will respond to the pressure. There’s nothing wrong with taking stock.