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(L-R) The Game and Kanye West.
Music

The Game Shows Love to 'Brother' Kanye West, Shrugs Off Top5 Dispute: 'He Crashed Out'

"He just got to make sure that he pop his meds," the Compton rapper said.

tara mahadevan239 days ago
Kanye West in a dark jacket with hood, and Ralo in a blue and white shirt with a cap, both looking at the camera.
Music

Ye Seemingly Presses Top5 About Getting Revenge for London Stabbing

Ye and Top5 appear to have developed a relationship over text message.

Mark Elibert355 days ago
(L) Top5 wearing sunglasses, beanie hat, and chain inside of a nightclub setting. (R) Ye wearing a black shirt and chain necklace.
Music

Top5 Reportedly Receives Text From Kanye West After London Stabbing

The Toronto rapper was allegedly stabbed following Drake's performance at Wireless Festival in London.

Alex Ocho369 days ago
Ye and Doechii
Music

Kanye West Agrees Doechii Is an 'Industry Plant': 'Is That How You Say Her Name?'

Last year, West also called Kai Cenat an industry plant.

tara mahadevan455 days ago
Top5 wearing a blue and white T-shirt and a chunky silver chain.
Music

Top5 Arrested in Gun Investigation, Facing 5 Charges

He was released from prison in September.

Trey Alston544 days ago
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Top5 and his lawyer Gary Grill.
Music

Toronto Rapper Top5 Released From Prison After Judge Dismisses Social Media Evidence in His Murder Trial

He is now a free man after spending almost three years behind bars.

Joe Price669 days ago
Big Sean at the Grammy Museum.
Music

Big Sean Suggests He's Not Interested in 'Mount Rushmore' Rapper Conversation: 'My Purpose Is to Inspire'

"I don't know if my purpose is to be the best rapper ever," he admitted.

Joe Price686 days ago
Music

Rappers Top5 And Burna Bandz Reportedly Took A Picture Together In Jail

Top5 had previously released a music video that he had partially filmed from jail.

Louis Pavlakos1023 days ago
Rapper Top5 in jail
Music

Toronto Rapper Top5 Releases Music Video Shot From Jail

An investigation into how Top5 recorded his scenes from his cell is underway

Louis Pavlakos1124 days ago
Toronto rapper Top5 in new music video "Movie"
Music

Toronto Rapper Top5, Wanted for Murder, Arrested in L.A.

Toronto rapper Top5, who’s been wanted for months in connection with the murder of a 20-year-old in North York, has been nabbed in L.A, say police.

Complex Canada1750 days ago
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Toronto rapper Top5 in new music video "Movie"
Music

Controversial Toronto Rapper Top5 Drops New Music Video "Movie"

The Toronto rapper, whose real name is Hassan Ali, has been wanted by police for a first-degree murder charge since May, but continues to release new music.

Alex Nino Gheciu1814 days ago
top5 charged in connection of murder of 20 year old
Music

Toronto Rapper Top5 Wanted for First-Degree Murder

Hassan Ali was under house arrest after being released from custody in March. He reportedly cut off his ankle bracelet and fled once his charges were upgraded.

Complex Canada1891 days ago
top5 charged in connection of murder of 20 year old
Music

Toronto Rapper Top5 Charged in Connection to Murder of 20-Year-Old

Top5 has been charged in connection to the January murder of 20-year-old Hashim Omar Ali, along with several other charges, his lawyer said Sunday night.

Megan Ebreo1984 days ago
top5
Music

Watch Top5's New Video for "2 Cases"

The divisive Toronto rapper is looking to make some noise in 2021.

Alex Nino Gheciu2018 days ago

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