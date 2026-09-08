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"Yum Yum!": Jagmeet Singh Shares Epic Pasta Recipe on TikTok
Building on his budding social media fame, the NDP Leader shared his recipe for a simple pasta he calls “creamy buttery garlic parmigiano tagliatelle.
Canada Officially Declares Proud Boys a Terrorist Group
The history-making decision makes Canada the first country to officially declare the Proud Boys a terrorist organization. They're now listed alongside ISIS.
Atelier New Regime Win Big With Their New Championship Collection
"It ain’t about the size of your team but how well they can play together,” says New Regime's co-founder and creative director Koku Awuye about the collection.
'Schitt’s Creek' Scores 5 Golden Globe Nominations, Dan and Eugene Levy React
It's been nominated for Best Television Series for Musical or Comedy, while Dan Levy, Eugene Levy, Annie Murphy, and Catherine O'Hara got nods for their roles.
Charmaine, Amaal, and Jacksoul Reimagine Classics on 'Black Alliance Vol. 1'
Ahead of Black History Month, Warner Music Canada have announced a compilation of Black Canadian artists covering songs by legendary Black artists.
The 10 Best Canadian Songs of the Month: January 2021
While Canada's produced pop gems from coast to coast this month, Toronto's abuzz with international attention for a music scene that's demanded it for decades.
Calgary Has Been Ranked the 'Sexiest City' in Canada
Toronto, meanwhile, has been deemed the eleventh sexiest place, according to adult novelty company Pinkcherry, which also ranked Hamilton ahead of the 6ix.