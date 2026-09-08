Sydney Brasil Portrait

Sydney Brasil

Joined January 2021 | 7 posts
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Latest Stories

jagmeet singh

"Yum Yum!": Jagmeet Singh Shares Epic Pasta Recipe on TikTok

Building on his budding social media fame, the NDP Leader shared his recipe for a simple pasta he calls “creamy buttery garlic parmigiano tagliatelle.

Sydney Brasil2050 days ago
proud boys

Canada Officially Declares Proud Boys a Terrorist Group

The history-making decision makes Canada the first country to officially declare the Proud Boys a terrorist organization. They're now listed alongside ISIS.

Sydney Brasil2052 days ago
atelier new regime championship collection

Atelier New Regime Win Big With Their New Championship Collection

"It ain’t about the size of your team but how well they can play together,” says New Regime's co-founder and creative director Koku Awuye about the collection.

Sydney Brasil2052 days ago
eugene levy dan levy

'Schitt’s Creek' Scores 5 Golden Globe Nominations, Dan and Eugene Levy React

It's been nominated for Best Television Series for Musical or Comedy, while Dan Levy, Eugene Levy, Annie Murphy, and Catherine O'Hara got nods for their roles.

Sydney Brasil2052 days ago
black alliance warner

Charmaine, Amaal, and Jacksoul Reimagine Classics on 'Black Alliance Vol. 1'

Ahead of Black History Month, Warner Music Canada have announced a compilation of Black Canadian artists covering songs by legendary Black artists.

Sydney Brasil2057 days ago
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best canadian songs january 2021

The 10 Best Canadian Songs of the Month: January 2021

While Canada's produced pop gems from coast to coast this month, Toronto's abuzz with international attention for a music scene that's demanded it for decades.

Sydney Brasil2057 days ago
calgary stampede

Calgary Has Been Ranked the 'Sexiest City' in Canada

Toronto, meanwhile, has been deemed the eleventh sexiest place, according to adult novelty company Pinkcherry, which also ranked Hamilton ahead of the 6ix.

Sydney Brasil2058 days ago

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