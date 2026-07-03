Duvy

Related:
Sign Up to get access to the latest drops, exclusive products and insider updates.
By entering your email, you agree to receive customized marketing messages from us and our advertising partners. You also acknowledge that this site is protected by reCAPTCHA, and that our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Featured

Latest Stories

Music

Toronto Rapper Duvy Charged With Second-Degree Murder

Toronto Rapper Duvy was arrested on Friday, May, 26 and charged with the second-degree murder of Osman Bangura last year.

Louis Pavlakos1146 days ago
Toronto artist Thehonestguy
Music

Best New Canadian Tracks This Week: Duvy, Victory, Thehonestguy, Lady SB

It’s hard to keep up with new tracks every week. With a bevy of songs being released every day, we made a list highlighting new tracks from Canadian artists.

Louis Pavlakos1177 days ago
DJ Charlie B's Album Cover for "Across The Board"
Music

DJ Charlie B Drops Debut Album 'Across The Board' f/ Pressa, NorthSideBenji, Smiley, and More

DJ Charlie B's 'Across The Board' features some of Toronto's hottest rappers, including NorthSideBenji, Pressa, Roy Woods, Smiley, Duvy, and more.

Bianca Thompson1499 days ago
The cover art for the Hous3 of Commons EP, 'LASA6NA'
Music

Hous3 of Commons Drops 'LASA6NA' EP f/ Duvy, LB Spiffy, Portion, and More

Toronto producers Hous3 of Commons have shared their collaborative album 'LASA6NA', featuring the talents of Duvy, Portion, Blockboi Twitch, and more.

Sydney Brasil1583 days ago
Toronto rapper Smiley in front of L.A.'s Staples Centre
Music

Smiley Drops New Album 'Buy or Bye 2,' f/ Drake, Duvy, Pressa, and More

Between the first 'Buy. or. Bye' and 'Buy or Bye 2,' Smiley has shown he's willing to put in the work to keep growing, as he ascends to the top.

Natalie Harmsen1709 days ago
Advertisement
25 canadian artists to watch out for mustafa smiley charmaine emanuel curtis waters backxwash
Music

25 Canadian Artists to Watch Out For in 2021

From DijahSB to Duvy to Curtis Waters, these are the homegrown artists bound to make major moves this year. The musicians we're paying the closest attention to.

Alex Nino Gheciu2006 days ago

Stay ahead on Exclusives

Download the Complex App