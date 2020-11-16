Ariana Grande's latest album Positions stays firmly planted atop the Billboard 200 for a second consecutive week. Positions earned 82,000 units, of which 73,000 consisted of SEA units, which equaled 99.5 million on-demand streams. It’s now her second album to spend two weeks at No. 1, joining Thank U Next.

With 57,000 equivalent album units, Pop Smoke's Shoot for the Stars, Aim for the Moon edges out F*ck Love by The Kid Laroi for No. 2. Following the release of a deluxe version featuring seven new songs, F*ck Love pulled in 52,000 units and experienced a meteoric rise up the chart, from No. 81 to No. 3. After his fatal shooting last week, King Von's Welcome to O’Block moved into the top 10, specifically No. 5.

Quando Rondo, the rapper who got into a physical altercation with King Von the day he was shot and killed, claims he was acting in self-defense and said he was aggressively approached by Von. The two got into a fistfight, which later ended in gunfire. Timothy Leeks, a member of Quando's crew, has been charged with felony murder.

Nav and Wheezy's new album, Emergency Tsunami, debuted at No. 6 with 42,000 equivalent album units. Nav released his last album Good Intentions and its deluxe edition, Brown Boy 2 earlier this year. Good Intentions earned the Toronto rapper his second No. 1 debut on the Billboard 200, earning 135,000 equivalent album units, 62,000 of which were from streaming, and 73,000 that came from album sales. Prior to that, Nav’s 2019 album Bad Habits landed at No. 1 during its opening week.