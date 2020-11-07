Georgia police have arrested the suspected killer of King Von, who was gunned down early Friday in downtown Atlanta.

According to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution, authorities announced Saturday they had obtained arrest warrants for 22-year-old Timothy Leeks, who is now facing a felony murder charge. A spokesperson for the Atlanta police told the outlet Leeks was in police custody at Grady Hospital, where he is being treated for a gunshot wound.

"The homicide of Bennett is closed with this arrest," Atlanta police spokeswoman Marla Jean Rooker said.

King Von—legal name Dayvon Bennett—was reportedly shot outside an Atlanta hookah lounge at around 3 a.m., after a fight broke out in the parking lot. Authorities say the altercation quickly escalated into gunfire, resulting in multiple injuries and deaths. King Von was reportedly one of two people who were killed in the altercation, while four others were hospitalized with injuries. It was originally reported that the shooting left three people dead; however, authorities have since clarified that the third individual was in critical condition.

The identities of the other victims have not been revealed.

Shortly after the shooting, the APD confirmed officers were outside the hookah lounge when the brawl erupted, and they approached the parties after shots were fired.

"It is our understanding Dayvon Bennett, aka King Von was shot and killed during this morning’s shooting and we are seeing rumors being spread indicating he was shot and killed by APD officers," a rep for the APD told Complex on Friday. "At this time, our investigators believe Mr. Bennett was shot during the initial shootout between the two groups of males, prior to police responding and attempting to stop the shooting. Additionally, Mr. Bennett was not located at the scene, but arrived at a hospital shortly after the shooting, via private vehicle."

