Ariana Grande's new album Positions is here just a week after she announced its release with the titular track.

Featuring appearances from The Weeknd, Ty Dolla Sign, and Doja Cat, Positions follows last year's Thank U, Next. Opening with the theatrical "Shut Up," the album was first announced earlier this month when the singer teased a pre-election treat for her fans.

Tying in with more overtly political stance Grande has taken this year in standing against Donald Trump, she also dropped the video for the titular track last week in which she's the president.

In the lead-up to the release of the album, Grande has urged her fans to get out and vote. She's even helped inform people of where they can vote early, posting on numerous occasions vital election information.

It was also recently announced that she would be joining the stacked cast of Adam McKay's new ensemble comedy, Don't Look Up. She'll be joining the likes of Kid Cudi, Leonardo DiCaprio, Meryl Streep, Timothée Chalamet, Cate Blanchett, Matthew Perry, and Jonah Hill, among others. While Grande for the most part hasn't appeared in too many acting roles since her Nickelodeon days, she showed up in an episode the Jim Carrey show Kidding earlier this year.

Listen to Positions above.