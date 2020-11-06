King Von is reportedly dead at the age of 26 following a shooting involving police in Georgia.

According to the Atlanta Journal-Constitution, an incident outside a nightclub in downtown Atlanta early Friday morning ultimately resulted in two people being fatally shot. Though King Von is not mentioned in the coverage, reporters Chelsea Prince and John Spink noted that "several others" were injured. Among those was one person who was said to have been struck by a vehicle when the crowd outside the Monaco Hookah Lounge started to scatter.

The report also noted that local authorities had been called to the club twice over a 24-hour period to investigate shootings, though there is zero evidence the two incidents are related. During the early Friday morning shooting, two off-duty cops who were working security are said to have tried to intervene, ultimately exchanging gunfire with as-yet-unidentified individuals.

"That physical altercation escalated into an exchange of gunfire with those groups," Atlanta police Deputy Chief Timothy Peek said. "Two police officers who were working at that particular club, or lounge, noticed the altercation and engaged some of the people involved. There was an exchange of gunfire with police as well."

The GA Bureau of Investigation has been enlisted to investigate.

Later, social media posts from Calboy, Chopsquad DJ, and more appeared to confirm King Von had died. Later, Von's manager was quoted as saying that Von had been shot and did not survive.

When reached by Complex for comment, a rep for the Atlanta Police Department said they could not confirm the identities of anyone involved in the shooting until next-of-kin notifications had been confirmed. The APD also offered this statement:

On Friday November 6, 2020 at around 3:20am two off-duty Atlanta police officers were working an extra job at Monaco Hookah Lounge 255 Trinity Av SW. The officers were in uniform and a marked APD vehicle with its blue lights activated for visibility was parked nearby. The officers were outside the lounge when two groups of males started to argue with each other. The argument quickly escalated to gunfire between the two groups. One of the off-duty officers, along with an on-duty Atlanta police officer who was patrolling nearby, confronted the shooters and shots were fired during the encounter. Three suspects were located on-scene with gunshot wounds and were transported to the hospital by EMS. Three other suspects left the scene and were taken to the hospital by private vehicles. Two additional suspects were detained on scene. Three of the persons shot in the incident have died as a result of their wounds and three others are being treated in area hospitals. The officers were not injured. The Georgia Bureau of Investigation was requested to respond and investigate the officer involved shooting aspect of the incident. Atlanta Police Homicide investigators responded to the scene and are investigating the homicides. Part of the investigations will include determining which individuals were struck by gunfire from the suspects and whether any were struck by gunfire from the officers. Charges are anticipated against the two suspects detained on-scene and additional charges are likely as the investigation continues.

In October, King Von shared his new album Welcome to O'Block featuring collabs with Lil Durk, Polo G, Fivio Foreign, and more.

