It's evident that Nav is focused on continuing his wave when he announced his new mixtape, Emergency Tsunami.

The XO artist released a trailer for the project last week via YouTube. In the short, 45 second clip, Nav prepared fans for this next phase of his career by stressing its severity. The video features people running for cover as a massive wave of destruction raises out of the ocean. As the water makes landfall, it starts to level infrastructure before "Emergency Tsunami" flashes across the screen in red letters.

Emergency Tsunami hit streaming services on Friday and is exclusively produced by Wheezy. Outside of their respective success, Wheezy and Nav have come together to create magic in the past. This includes the platinum-selling single, "Turks," featuring Gunna and Travis Scott.

Emergency Tsunami also seems to be the first installment in a series of Nav and Wheezy collaborative projects as they seemingly introduced their group the Tsunami Boys via Instagram last month.

Stream Emergency Tsunami below.