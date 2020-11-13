Footage showing King Von and Quando Rondo in a physical altercation the day Von was fatally shot recently surfaced, but Quando says he was acting in self-defense during the brawl.

TMZ reports that Quando's team says that the rapper wasn't looking for a fight the night Von was shot dead in Atlanta, and Von was the aggressor in the fight, which took place before gunfire was exchanged at the scene. Sources close to the situation claim that Quando was outside the club napping in a car, and when he woke up he was greeted by King Von's crew.

The situation got tense between the two camps, with Von allegedly approaching the rapper with aggression that ultimately resulted in a fist fight. Footage from outside the club shows Von throwing punches at members of Quando's crew, even though Quando supposedly didn't know exactly what was going on. One of the members of Quando's crew has been arrested for felony murder, but police are not investigating the rapper himself and currently consider the case closed. Sources have added that the rapper feels bad about the situation, although the two camps have yet to talk since the shooting.

The fight ultimately ended in gunfire, but it still remains unclear who exactly was the gunman who shot King Von. Plain clothes officers were at the scene when the shooting took place, and attempted to return gunfire. Von was taken to the hospital in critical condition after the shooting, and died in hospital later that day.

Timothy Leeks, who is known as Lul Timm, was arrested one day after the shooting took place. Mark Blakely, 34, was also killed in the shooting while another man is in the hospital in critical condition, the Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports. Johnny Harris, 21, and Kevin Jones, 23, have been charged in the shooting incident. Jones was hit with a count of aggravated assault while Harris was charged with possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.