Watch Hardy's 'Gin & Juice' Short Film, With Appearances From Snoop Dogg, Dr. Dre, and Nicola Peltz Beckham, Inspired by New Beverage Line

Hardy recently put a country music twist on Snoop and Dre's "Gin & Juice."

May 07, 2024
youtube.com

View this video on YouTube
youtube.com

HARDY's Gin & Juice short film, with appearances from Snoop Dogg, Dr. Dre, and actress Nicola Peltz Beckham, debuts today. The film was made in collaboration with Gin & Juice By Dre and Snoop. Along with the short film, HARDY is debuting the song "Gin & Juice (Another Shot From Dr. Dre)," which is a remix of HARDY's version of Snoop's iconic, Dr. Dre produced 1994 single "Gin & Juice."

The short film is also a celebration for the first pre-mixed cocktail from Dr. Dre and Snoop Dogg's new premium spirits company, Gin & Juice By Dre and Snoop.

The short film opens with Snoop explaining the history of his Gin & Juice cocktail, which he said started in 1930 with his great-grandfather. Snoop and Dre are approached by Hardy and Peltz Beckham, who introduce them to gin.

"Wait, one more thing... You should think about adding juice to it, I think the ladies will like that," Dre tells Peltz, before HARDY delivers a hard-hitting remixed version of his "Gin & Juice" cover, which debuted last month.

HARDY, Snoop Dogg, Dr. Dre, and actress Nicola Peltz Beckham standing together.
Tom Morris

"The entire ‘Gin and Juice’ process has been a dream for me," said HARDY. "I recorded the song and, in a few short weeks I was on set with Dr. Dre and Snoop Dogg. It didn’t feel real until I showed up and I saw the names on the trailers. I spent two days with them and I can honestly say they are two of the coolest, most genuine people and made me feel right at home. I am so thankful for the experience and I’m looking forward to hanging with those guys again."

Snoop and Dre announced plans for their premium gin-based beverage line earlier this year. The drinks come in four different flavors: Apricot, Citrus, Melon, and Passionfruit. Further products in the Gin & Juice line are expected to arrive later this year, with the launch lineup rolling out domestically already.

Check out the short film up top and stream the track here.

Snoop DoggDr. Dre

Latest in Music