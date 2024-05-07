HARDY's Gin & Juice short film, with appearances from Snoop Dogg, Dr. Dre, and actress Nicola Peltz Beckham, debuts today. The film was made in collaboration with Gin & Juice By Dre and Snoop. Along with the short film, HARDY is debuting the song "Gin & Juice (Another Shot From Dr. Dre)," which is a remix of HARDY's version of Snoop's iconic, Dr. Dre produced 1994 single "Gin & Juice."

The short film is also a celebration for the first pre-mixed cocktail from Dr. Dre and Snoop Dogg's new premium spirits company, Gin & Juice By Dre and Snoop.

The short film opens with Snoop explaining the history of his Gin & Juice cocktail, which he said started in 1930 with his great-grandfather. Snoop and Dre are approached by Hardy and Peltz Beckham, who introduce them to gin.

"Wait, one more thing... You should think about adding juice to it, I think the ladies will like that," Dre tells Peltz, before HARDY delivers a hard-hitting remixed version of his "Gin & Juice" cover, which debuted last month.