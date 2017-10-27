A new article includes excerpts from a text message Tory Lanez allegedly sent following the shooting incident that left Megan Thee Stallion injured.

TMZ shared a report early Wednesday in which it’s alleged that Tory sent Megan the text about 15 hours after the July 12 shooting. In the text, Tory reportedly claimed he was "sorry from the bottom of my heart" while blaming it all on being "just too drunk."

The report also notes that Tory never specifically mentions the shooting, though TMZ contends that it's "clear" what is being referenced.

"None the less shit should have never happened and I can't change what did. I just feel horrible … Cuz I genuinely just got too drunk," Tory is alleged to have said in the text.

In August, Megan directly named Tory as the person who shot her following weeks of speculation.

"You shot me, and you got your publicist and your people going to these blogs, lying and shit," she said during an Instagram Live session. "Stop lying. Why lie? I don't understand. I tried to keep the situation off the internet, but you're dragging it." Prior to that IG Live session, Megan had shared an update in response to idiots who had been theorizing that she had lied about the incident. In that update, which included a photo of her injuries, Megan noted that she doesn't typically "address internet bullshit" but "y'all people are so sick."