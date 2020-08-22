Almost every artist in the music industry is confused by Tory Lanez's accused attack on Megan Thee Stallion, prompting T.I. to push Lanez to come forward and speak for himself.

During a recent Instagram Live session, T.I. gave his thoughts on the shooting that left Megan injured and hospitalized.

He began by questioning the Toronto artist's motives. "How in the f*ck you shoot a girl— in a bikini?" he said. "That's unacceptable." While he added that he was "waiting on the whole story," he prompted Tory to come forward.

"Tory you need to say something, bruh," T.I. said. "Come on. You need to say something, bruh. You going to have to speak to this. To be honest, you got a lot of fans and supporters. You got a lot of people out here who stood next to you and stand next to you and do music with you. At least call somebody on the phone and say something. You got to say something, bruh. This shit looking bad."

On Thursday, Megan made it explicitly clear that Lanez was her attacker. She went on to tell her followers that she's speaking up about the situation because Lanez's team is attempting to discredit her.

"Yes, this n***a Tory shot me. You shot me, and you got your publicist and your people going to these blogs, lying and shit," she said on Instagram Live. "Stop lying. Why lie? I don't understand. I tried to keep the situation off the internet, but you're dragging it."

She went on to deny rumors that she sparked the confrontation by assaulting Lanez.

"I never hit you. Motherfuckers were like, 'Oh she's mad 'cause he's trying to fuck with Kylie Jenner.' No, I wasn't," she said. "You shot me."

After hearing this, T.I. was astonished and confused as to what would possess Tory to shoot a woman.

"If that shit happened like that, bruh that man needs to be—Tory your ass dead ass motherfucking wrong if that shit happened like that," T.I. said. "That shit fucked up."

Lanez has yet to open up about the incident.