Benny the Butcher Says He Doesn’t ‘Blame’ J. Cole for Bowing Out of Kendrick Lamar Feud

Benny The Butcher is no stranger to rap beefs, having been at odds with Freddie Gibbs for years.

May 07, 2024
Benny The Butcher has applauded J. Cole for stepping out of the beef between Drake and Kendrick Lamar.

"That's my dog," he said about Cole in an interview with Fight Hype. "Honestly, you can see how gossipy and everything that this battle's turned into. Do you blame him for not wanting to be a part of this at this moment? Do you blame him? I don't. I probably would've went about it in a different way, but it's like a gossip battle."

He added, "It's not like a rap battle, it's like a telling-each-other's-business type of thing so I wouldn't want to be a part of that."

Benny the Butcher is no stranger to rap feuds, as he's been going back-and-forth with Freddie Gibbs with Freddie Gibbs for years, but not on the music front. The two rappers have been ast odds since 2022, Gibbs made a joke about Benny getting shot in the leg. Days later, Gibbs got jumped in Buffalo by people who were allegedly in Benny's crew. 

"Hell no," Benny recently said about making peace with Gibbs. "You don't do that shit to people you cool with, and that's just it. I really don't have no problem with him. He never done nothing to me in life. I have no problem with him. It's just that I would be goofy. And the people I make my music for would look at me goofy if I would stand next to him."

