Benny the Butcher Says He Doesn’t ‘Blame’ J. Cole for Bowing Out of Kendrick Lamar Feud

Benny The Butcher has applauded J. Cole for stepping out of the beef between Drake and Kendrick Lamar.

"That's my dog," he said about Cole in an interview with Fight Hype. "Honestly, you can see how gossipy and everything that this battle's turned into. Do you blame him for not wanting to be a part of this at this moment? Do you blame him? I don't. I probably would've went about it in a different way, but it's like a gossip battle."

He added, "It's not like a rap battle, it's like a telling-each-other's-business type of thing so I wouldn't want to be a part of that."