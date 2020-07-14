Tory Lanez was arrested this weekend.

The Canadian artist was taken into custody after police allegedly found a gun when they pulled him over, TMZ reports, citing law enforcement. Tory was reportedly booked and charged with carrying a concealed weapon in a vehicle, which TMZ pointed out is a felony.

According to the outlet, Megan Thee Stallion was with Tory at the time of the arrest and was listed as a "victim" by police. At the time of Tory's arrest Meg's foot was cut by what was thought to be broken glass and was taken to the hospital for treatment.

The incident reportedly began at a house party in Hollywood Hills when an argument erupted with people in a SUV. Police were able to obtain descriptions of the car and later located it, finding Tory and Megan inside. Police say they began receiving calls of the incident at around 4:30 a.m on Sunday. Four shell casings were later found by police near the home where the alteration took place.

Tory's arrest comes on the heels of the rapper hanging with Kylie Jenner.

Megan, Kylie Jenner & Tory Lanez hanging out via IG Live.💗 pic.twitter.com/soLnIBsFxE — Thee Stallion Updates (@theestallionhq) July 12, 2020

In other news, Tory dropped off two songs, "392" featuring VVS Ken and "Staccato," this past Friday. The 2-song package was titled The VVS Capsule.