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J.R. Smith.
Sports

J.R. Smith Says Retirement Made Him Realize Just How Much Money He's Wasted

The former NBA player retired after winning the championship with the Los Angeles Lakers in 2020.

Joe Price27 days ago
(L-R) J. R. Smith and Kyrie Irving.
Sports

J.R. Smith Seemingly Claims Kyrie Irving 'Ghosted' Cavaliers Championship Team Reunion

The former NBA champion appeared to address the absence of former Cavaliers teammate Kyrie Irving after photos emerge from their reunion.

Jose Martinez29 days ago
Schoolboy Q.
Music

Schoolboy Q Says He Quit Smoking Weed to Inspire His Kids: 'You Can Do Anything'

Speaking with J.R. Smith, the TDE rapper's decision to kick the habit came after he had been smoking weed his "whole life."

Joe Price64 days ago
J.R. Smith, wearing a green "Masters" sweatshirt and cap, stands smiling against a green foliage backdrop with logos.
Sports

J.R. Smith Earns College Degree From North Carolina A&T After 16-Year NBA Career

The former NBA champion earned his bachelor’s degree decades after leaving school to pursue basketball.

Mark Elibert66 days ago
J.R. Smith and Carmelo Anthony in New York Knicks jerseys on a basketball court, engaged in conversation during a game.
Sports

J.R. Smith Says Getting Traded by Knicks Felt Like ‘End to an Era’ With Carmelo Anthony

Smith recalls his emotional response to finding out about getting shipped out of New York a decade ago on '7PM in Brooklyn with Carmelo Anthony.'

Jose Martinez434 days ago
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Shannon Sharpe
Sports

Shannon Sharpe on Not Having Any Apps: ‘What’s the Benefit?'

Last month, Sharpe revealed that he doesn't even have an email.

Joe Price575 days ago
Chad Ochocinco Johnson attends the 28th Annual Webby Awards and Keith Lee attends ComplexCon 2024 in a split image.
Sports

Chad Ochocinco Responds to Keith Lee's Boxing Challenge: 'Better Stop Playing With Me'

The former NFL star believes he could take on the food critic and former mixed martial artist.

Joe Price588 days ago
J.R. Smith and Patton
Sports

J.R. Smith and ‘The Flash’ Actress Candice Patton Welcome New Baby

The duo went public with the news on Instagram.

Trey Alston656 days ago
J.R. Smith for Complex Volume 001
Sports

The Art of Pivoting With J.R. Smith

After years of mischaracterization, former NBA star J.R. Smith wanted to defy society's perception—and his own self-doubts—by charting a new path.

Pierce Simpson1414 days ago
J.R. Smith during the 2020 NBA Finals
Sports

J.R. Smith Reveals NBA Players Were Smoking Weed in the Bubble: 'We Was Blowing It Down In There'

During an appearance on Stephen Jackson and Matt Barnes' 'All the Smoke' podcast, J.R. Smith gave some real insight into life in the NBA Bubble.

Brad Callas1556 days ago
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J.R. Smith Golfing
Sports

J.R. Smith Enrolling at North Carolina A&T State University, Hopes to Join School's Golf Team

J.R. Smith is enrolling at North Carolina A&amp;T State University to pursue a degree in liberal studies. He also hopes to join the school's golf team.

Brad Callas1801 days ago
JR Smith #5 of the Cleveland Cavaliers looks on against the Indiana Pacers.
Sports

J.R. Smith Calls Sam Dekker the Only Teammate He Ever Disliked: 'He Know That' (UPDATE)

J.R. Smith reveals on the 'All Things Covered' podcast that ex-Cavaliers teammate Sam Dekker was the only teammate he didn't like.

Jose Martinez2089 days ago
jr smith tory
Sports

J.R. Smith Responds to Tory Lanez Dissing Him on 'Daystar': 'Stay in Ya Place Lil Ass Boy'

Following the surprise and unwelcome release of a new Tory Lanez record last night, J.R. Smith has responded to a diss directed at him on the album.

Joe Price2121 days ago
tory megan claims daystar
Music

Here Are the Claims Tory Lanez Makes About Megan Thee Stallion Shooting Incident and Aftermath

Throughout his newly released self-titled project, Tory Lanez addresses the July 12 shooting incident that left Megan Thee Stallion injured with gunshot wounds.

Abel Shifferaw2121 days ago

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