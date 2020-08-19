Despite there being no charges filed against Tory Lanez, many people now believe the Canadian rapper is responsible for the injuries Megan Thee Stallion sustained during a shooting that took place in mid July.

During the incident, Megan was shot in both of her feet and later had to undergo surgery after being hospitalized. Fortunately the Houston legend has been recovering—despite bullshit memes and jokes mocking her pain—and the injuries she sustained were not life-threatening. Of course that doesn’t make the shooting any less consequential, and Megan’s loyal friends seem to be rallying around the rapper and acting accordingly.

Those friends include singer Kehlani, who announced at the end of last month that Tory’s verse on her song “Can I” would be replaced on the deluxe version of her May album It Was Good Until It Wasn’t. She also shared a music video for the song that leaves him out of the visual. “Full transparency cuz i believe in that with my following, his verse is still on the song, the video is solo. new verse on the deluxe,” she tweeted.

Now the Bay Area singer is explaining why she decided to nix Lanez from the track.

“As someone with a large platform, as someone that people look up to, as a woman that makes other women feel safe and empowered, people were asking me, ‘Are you gonna keep somebody on it who doesn’t necessarily make us feel safe or empowered as a woman?'” she said in a new interview with Chicago radio station WGCI.

Lani went on to state that her loyalty lies with Meg, who is more than an “industry” friend.

“This situation was involving someone that I [am] extremely close to, so I just felt like on some loyal shit, and on some do the right thing, you have to be responsible. Absolutely I’m changing up the record,” she said. “It was business and it was also loyalty to a situation. This is not an industry friendship. That’s really my friend and someone I say I love you to.”