On Thursday night, Tory Lanez decided to break his silence following the July 12 Megan The Stallion shooting incident.

After taking to social media to say he had "time today," many thought that Tory would head to IG Live to possibly apologize to Megan or tell his side of the story. Instead he dropped a full-length project.

To my fans ... I’m sorry for my silence .... but respectfully .. I got time today ...... 9 PM PST . — Tory Lanez (@torylanez) September 24, 2020

....... So Tory Lanez basically dropped music instead of owning up to shooting Meg in the foot ?



Ain't no way ... Ain't no fuckin way. — 𝐒𝐡𝐞𝐚 𝐁𝐮𝐭𝐭𝐞𝐫 👑 (@WestIndianBae) September 25, 2020

Daystar, a 17-track self-titled tape, sees Tory addresses the incident in which he was arrested and charged with carrying a concealed weapon in a vehicle, multiple times throughout the project. Megan was shot two times in her feet on the same night. After much speculation about who pulled the trigger, Megan took to IG and alleged that it was Tory who shot her. "Yes, this n**ga Tory shot me. You shot me, and you got your publicist and your people to these blogs lying and shitt, stop lying!"

FUCK Tory Lanez bro. I pray that Megan’s mental health is okay. She’s been through so much. pic.twitter.com/8Uy5hvxYPZ — ACAB (@saraaidk) August 21, 2020

Although the LAPD is investigating what went down, Tory has yet to be charged in the shooting. On Daystar, Tory claims that he's innocent, and on "Money Over Fallouts," raps, "Megan people trying to frame me for a shooting But them boys ain't clean enough." Elsewhere on the track, Tory raps, "Girl, you had the nerve to write that statement on that affidavit Knowing I ain't do it but I'm coming at my truest," and expresses being hurt by Kehlani's response. "And I thought you was solid too, but look at how you doing me Look at how you doing me, people trying to ruin me," he continued on the track.

On "Sorry But I Had To...," Tory raps, "And though I'm innocent, they got this picture painted heavily." Later on in the track he says, "You n**gas playin' Instagram, I'm playin' real life Think I'm finna talk about a open case just for some likes?"

The release of Daystar was met with swift backlash online with many slamming the Canadian rapper for using Megan's shooting to promote new music and others calling for people not to stream the project.

You can check out some reactions to Tory dropping Daystar in the aftermath of the shooting below.

