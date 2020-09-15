Kanye West hopped on Twitter on Monday to air out a few of his grievances.

West started by threatening to no longer release music "till I'm done with my contract with Sony and Universal."

Kanye took aim at the French media company Vivendi, which owns a majority stake in the Universal Music Group.

'Ye is also said he's seeking a public apology from J. Cole and Drake, and a meeting with Shawn Carter a.k.a. JAY-Z.

He then said he has "the utmost respect for all brothers." Kanye continued, "we need to link and respect each other... no more dissing each other on labels we don’t own."

I have the utmost respect for all brothers ... we need to link and respect each other... no more dissing each other on labels we don’t own — ye (@kanyewest) September 15, 2020

I’m not industry bro ... I don’t care... I’m in service to Christ ... we need world healing ... I miss my brothers... I refuse to argue with black men on labels we don’t own... even twitter — ye (@kanyewest) September 15, 2020

Further leaning into his desire for world healing, West is calling for his brothers to love each other, writing, "Let's love each other... I love my brothers and I miss my friends ... real talk."

This post will be updated.