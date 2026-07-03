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Split image: Left shows Nine Vicious with braided hair and a nose ring in a bathroom. Right shows Young Thug in a red feathered hat and sunglasses on stage.
Music

Nine Vicious Denies Young Thug Re-Signed Him to YSL for 'Millions'

The rapper is responding after Thugger spoke up during a livestream with PlaqueBoyMax.

Alex Ocho27 days ago
Lord Jamar wears a brown jacket and hat; Stove God Cooks in a black leather jacket.
Music

Lord Jamar Dispels Rumor Stove God Cooks Is In Exploitative Record Deal, Says He ‘Didn’t Deliver’

Lord Jamar details his role in Stove God Cooks’ early career, disputes over contract obligations, and why he believes the Babygrande deal was fair.

Mark Elibert60 days ago
(L-R) Gunplay and Rick Ross.
Music

Gunplay Says Rick Ross Abandoned Him When Career Stalled: 'It Was Crickets'

The rapper suggests he was abandoned at Maybach Music Group despite delivering hit records.

Alex Ocho130 days ago
Pete Hegseth in a suit is speaking at a podium with a serious expression, gesturing with his hand.
Life

Pete Hegseth Reportedly Pressures AI Company To Grant Pentagon Full Access or Face Consequences

The defense secretary and former Fox News host allegedly gave the company a hard deadline.

Complex Staff144 days ago
Carmelo Anthony smiling in glasses and casual attire; Odell Beckham Jr. in sunglasses and jewelry, both wear beards.
Sports

Carmelo Anthony Agrees With Odell Beckham Jr.'s Claim That $100 Million Isn’t Enough to Live on

Melo explained why athletes lose nearly half their earnings and why big contracts don’t last forever.

Mark Elibert221 days ago
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The Game wears a plaid hoodie and a large chain. Kendrick Lamar on the right wears glasses and a dark jacket.
Music

The Game Accused of Faking Story About Wanting to Sign Kendrick Lamar

The Game claims he tried to sign Kendrick Lamar, but TDE affiliates say he’s “faking.”

Mark Elibert232 days ago
Wale in a pink jacket and knit hat stands next to Scooter Braun in a gray hoodie and cap, holding a microphone.
Music

Wale Says He Was ‘Back-Doored’ Out of Alleged $3 Million Deal He Was Told Involved Scooter Braun

Sources close to Scooter's camp say that someone impersonated the entrepreneur in the botched deal.

Mark Elibert241 days ago
Shakira.
Music

Shakira: Judge Dismisses Lawsuit Against Singer, Appears Plaintiff Was Scammed By Imposter

An 80-year-old California man sued the pop star for breach of contract, defamation, intentional infliction of emotional distress and more.

Joshua Espinoza268 days ago
Karrahbooo and Lil Yachty
Music

Karrahbooo Alleges Lil Yachty Wants 20 Percent of All Future Earnings

She also claims Concrete Boys became hot because of her.

Trey Alston294 days ago
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Screenshot from "Tania Y Abraham - 'Oshun Yesa' (Video Oficial)" on YouTube.
Music

Cuban Violinist Duo Tania & Abraham Sign Deal with Roc Nation Distribution

Tania & Abraham commemorate the signing with the release of their new single "Óshun Yesá."

Jose Martinez313 days ago
Luka Dončić.
Sports

Luka Dončić Signs 3 Year, $165 Million Extension With Los Angeles Lakers: 'I'm Really Grateful'

The Slovenian superstar guard said he's "excited to keep working to bring championships to LA and make Laker Nation proud."

Trey Alston350 days ago
A basketball player wearing a "Thunder" jersey and a blue headband is smiling widely on the court.
Sports

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander Signs Richest Annual Contract in NBA History

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander signed a four-year, $285 million extension with the Thunder.

Mark Elibert382 days ago
Man in a bright blue suit with a floral shirt, wearing an earpiece, standing in a stadium.
Sports

Ryan Clark Reveals His Son's NIL Deal Paid More Than His NFL Rookie Contract

Clark said NIL deals have the potential to lead athletes into making misguided decisions if the right people do not surround them.

Mark Elibert416 days ago
Tyshawn Jones wearing a blue cap and colorful checkered jacket stands in front of a blue background with a floral design and cursive text.
Style

Tyshawn Jones Hits Supreme With $25 Million Lawsuit Over Alleged Defamation and Contract Breach

The pro skater says the brand made defamatory comments about him to third-party brands and stakeholders within the industry.

Alex Ocho432 days ago
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Ryan Coogler discussing Sinners
Pop Culture

Ryan Coogler Explains the ‘Motivation’ Behind Securing the Rights to ‘Sinners'

The filmmaker joins a small pool of directors including Quentin Tarantino and George Lucas who have successfully negotiated ownership of their works.

Alex Ocho454 days ago
Instagram profile with username \mhdhh_friends,\ 5.1M followers, 0 posts, and 1 following. No content displayed.
Music

NewJeans Removes 'NJZ' Branding From Social Media Accounts Amid Contract Dispute

The K-Pop girl group, who recently announced their hiatus at ComplexCon Hong Kong 2025, wiped references of their new name from their social media accounts amid a legal dispute with their company, ADOR.

Alex Ocho465 days ago

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