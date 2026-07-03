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Soulja Boy took to Instagram on Tuesday night, where he announced that he signed Tom Hanks' son, Chet Hanks, to his music label SODMG Records.Brad Callas
Sports
NBA Fans React to Dennis Schröder’s $5.9M Celtics Deal After Reportedly Declining Over $80M From Lakers
Dennis Schröder signed a 1-year/$5.9 million deal with the Celtics, which is far less than the $80+ million deal he turned down in-season from the Lakers.Gavin Evans
ESPN and Maria Taylor are officially parting ways, as both parties jointly announced today that they could not agree on a contract extension.Brad Callas
It's likely that Wilson's new bag is blocking him from seeing this hate.Xavier Hamilton