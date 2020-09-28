Juelz Santana was recently released after spending time in jail due to a gun possession charge. This charge stems from an incident during which Santana fled an airport. Now, the rapper has decided to explain what exactly happened to Fat Joe.

During an appearance on Fat Joe's Instagram Live show, Juelz explained that he accidentally took the gun into the airport because it was in a bag that contained clothes for a video shoot.

"I go to TSA and put my bag through security... In my mind, for everyone that's listening, that's not even on my mind," Santana said, per HotNewHipHop. "I go through security, it went through. The dude from Newark airport, he knows me. He about to check the bag. Someone called from the screening point where the screen is at and said, 'Nah, we gotta run it through again.'"

Santana said that he welcomed the second check because he assumed that there wasn't anything illegal in the bag. But security found the small firearm and notified the authorities. This sparked Juelz's flight or fight senses because he had a traffic warrant in New Jersey.

"The fact that they had the warrant and they said higher authorities are going to search your bag. So I'm like: 'They gon' lock me up for the weekend,'" he said to Fat Joe. "I literally walked. Everybody saying, 'He ran out the airport. He had one shoe on...' I get in the cab. I hear, on Hot 97... So gettin' close to my crib, [Hot 97] said, 'Rapper Juelz Santana Flees Newark airport after firearm was retrieved from his bag.' I'm like 'What?! Ain't no firearm retrieved from my bag.'"

It didn't register until Santana was home that he'd accidentally put a firearm in his bag. He later turned himself in to the authorities and served jail time for the incident.