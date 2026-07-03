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Pooh Shiesty.
Music

Pooh Shiesty's Alleged Robbery Victim Asks Judge to Keep Rapper in Jail Until Trial

The Memphis rapper has been accused of kidnapping Gucci Mane and several others at gunpoint.

Jaelani Turner-Williams21 days ago
2024 NFL Draft - Rounds 2-3
Sports

Andre Rison Begins Five-Day Jail Sentence for Second-Offense OWI Conviction

The five-time Pro Bowler was booked into Oakland County Jail on Friday night following a guilty plea tied to an August 2025 incident in Troy, Michigan.

Mark Elibert33 days ago
Lil Durk.
Music

Lil Durk Prosecutors Reportedly Seeking to Add More Charges Before Trial

The rapper, who has been in custody since 2024, is scheduled to head to court for his murder-for-hire trial in August.

Jaelani Turner-Williams54 days ago
WASHINGTON, DC - APRIL 03: Pras Michel, a member of the 1990's hip-hop group the Fugees, arrives at U.S. District Court on April 3, 2023 in Washington, DC. Michel is on trial for his alleged participation in a campaign finance conspiracy.
Music

Fugees’ Pras Reports to Prison to Begin 14-Year Sentence for Money Laundering Charges and More

The rapper, who was convicted on foreign lobbying and fraud charges in 2023, turned himself in.

Andrew White77 days ago
D4vd looks through a transparent barrier, with a woman in glasses in the foreground. The setting appears serious or formal.
Music

D4vd Reportedly Not on Suicide Watch But Facing Strict Jail Conditions After Murder Case Charges

The 21-year-old was recently charged with the murder of teen Celeste Rivas Hernandez.

Trace William Cowen86 days ago
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Gangster Disciples Founder Larry Hoover Enlists the Aid of Ex-NY Prosecutor to Get Him Parole
Life

Ex-Mob Prosecutor Backs Larry Hoover’s Bid for Release

A Gotti prosecutor now says the Gangster Disciples founder is no longer a threat. Inside the clemency fight gripping Chicago.

Bernadette Giacomazzo98 days ago
6ix9ine
Music

Tekashi 6ix9ine Released From Jail, Says Venezuela’s Nicolás Maduro Signed His SpongeBob

6ix9ine served three months in jail for violating the conditions of his supervised release.

Joe Price104 days ago
ATLANTA, GA - JANUARY 22: Brittni Mealy and Future attend a Party at compound Nightclub on January 22, 2017 in Atlanta, Georgia.
Music

Future's Ex Wants Rapper Jailed Until He Provides Promised Life Insurance for Their Son

Brittni Mealy claims the rapper failed to provide a court-ordered $500K policy for their son Prince — one with her as trustee.

Jaelani Turner-Williams107 days ago
DJ Vlad/YouTube
Music

Feds Want Taxstone to Serve Additional 33 Months in Prison for Jail Smuggling Operation

The scheme involved the convicted media personality and four other inmates at MDC Brooklyn.

Jaelani Turner-Williams107 days ago
The Hot Felon, Jeremy Meeks, backstage at Milan Fashion Week
Pop Culture

‘Hot Felon’ Jeremy Meeks Says Fame Made His Prison Time Harder

Meeks said fans flooded him with letters and even took up his limited prison visits, making it harder for his family to see him.

Holly Riordan114 days ago
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6ix9ine
Music

Woman Arrested for Attempting to Break Into 6ix9ine’s Florida Home

The woman has allegedly tried to break into Tekashi's home multiple times.

tara mahadevan114 days ago
Fetty Wap with long hair, wearing a beanie and a graphic shirt, smiles while surrounded by people at night.
Music

Fetty Wap Says His Sister Was the Only One Who Held Him Down While He Was in Prison

The "Trap Queen" rapper opens up about loyalty after his prison sentence in a drug trafficking case.

Alex Ocho122 days ago
(L-R) Young Thug, Meek Mill and Boosie Badazz.
Music

Young Thug Weighs in on Meek Mill and Boosie Badazz Protective Custody Exchange

Thugger has argued why he thinks it's "smarter" for a rapper to enter protective custody.

Jose Martinez126 days ago
Harvey Weinstein in a suit sits in a courtroom, surrounded by officers. A book is on the table in front of him.
Pop Culture

Harvey Weinstein Says He Was 'Bleeding Everywhere' After Fellow Inmate Punched Him in the Face

Complex has reached out to a Weinstein rep for comment on the alleged incident.

Trace William Cowen128 days ago
Shia LaBeouf
Pop Culture

Shia LaBeouf Says Jail Was ‘Pretty Cute’ When Recounting Mardi Gras Arrest: ‘It Got Quite Intimate’

The actor was arrested for simple battery after allegedly fighting with several people during Mardi Gras festivities.

Trey Alston138 days ago
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Shanteari Weems Has 'No Regrets' About Shooting Her Abusive Ex-Cop Husband After Prison Release
Pop Culture

Shanteari Weems Says She Has 'No Regrets' After Serving Time for Shooting Her Ex-Husband

After being released from prison, Shanteari Weems is speaking out about the 2022 shooting of her ex-husband and why she says she has no regrets.

Bernadette Giacomazzo141 days ago
uigi Mangione appears for a suppression of evidence hearing in the killing of UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson in Manhattan Criminal Court on December 18, 2025 in New York City. Mangione's lawyers will argue to have the evidence thrown out because police officers allegedly did not read Mangione his Miranda rights and did not have a proper warrant when they searched his backpack at a Pennsylvania McDonald's last December. He is accused of fatally shooting UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson and faces state and federal murder charges.
Life

Man Charged for Attempting Luigi Mangione Jailbreak With Pizza Cutter

He also allegedly had a barbecue fork.

Shawn Setaro168 days ago

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