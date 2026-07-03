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Kayla Beverly says one thing, court records say another. We try to sort it out.Shawn Setaro
Travis McMichael, father Gregory McMichael, and neighbor William Bryan Jr. were all found guilty of murder in the killing of Ahmaud Arbery on Wednesday.Trace William Cowen
Music
6ix9ine's Ex-Manager Shotti Says He's Down to His Last $1,200 and Unable to Afford Legal Counsel
Kifano “Shotti” Jordan’s request was granted after he asked for the appointment of new counsel in documents stating that he is down to his last $1,200.Trace William Cowen
Elba High School’s secretary Martha Sasser Pope was arrested this week and hit with the charged with engaging in a sexual act with a student.Xavier Hamilton