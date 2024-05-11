Kesha Says New 'F*ck P. Diddy' Lyric in "Tik Tok" Is a Permanent Change

She was also asked if she’d heard from Diddy’s camp about her updated line.

“No, I mean, I’m not the kind of person that just shuts the fuck up,” she explained. “I know what I stand for, I know my integrity is rock solid so I speak the truth. And the industry can kind of like suck my dick.”

Back in November, following Cassie's bombshell lawsuit against Diddy, Kesha first changed the song's lyrics to, "Wake up in the morning feeling just like me."

Diddy found himself at the center of controversy following Cassie's suit, which accused him of rape and abuse. They quickly settled for an undisclosed amount, but Diddy's ex opened the floodgates for several other lawsuits from multiple women who alleged that he assaulted, abused, or trafficked them. Rodney “Lil Rod’ Jones—who worked on Diddy’s latest album, The Love Album: Off the Grid—also made similar accusations.

Diddy’s legal issues didn’t stop there. In March, both his Los Angeles and Miami homes were raided by the FBI, which had opened a sex trafficking investigation into the hip-hop mogul.