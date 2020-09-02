Big Sean has just revealed the absolutely stacked tracklist for his highly-anticipated new album Detroit 2 ahead of its release this week.

Among those set to feature on the project include Nipsey Hussle, Lil Wayne, Travis Scott, Post Malone, Jhené Aiko, Ty Dolla Sign, Anderson .Paak, Hit-Boy, Wale, Earlly Mac, Young Thug, Dwele, TWENTY88, Dom Kennedy, Key Wane, and Diddy.

In addition to the slew of features, the project includes the song "Friday Night Cypher," which as its name would imply, involves a number of guests. Tee Grizzley, Kash Doll, Cash Kidd, Payroll, 42 Dugg, Boldy James, Drego, Sada Baby, Royce da 5'9", and Eminem all feature on the song.

There are also three tracks entitled "Story," which are performed by Dave Chappelle, Erykah Badu, and Stevie Wonder. It's worth pointing out that the original Detroit mixtape released in 2012 featured similiar "Story" tracks, with one each from Common, Snoop Dogg, and Jeezy.

In the lead-up to the release of Detroit 2, Big Sean has teased what fans can expect from the follow-up to his last solo studio effort, I Decided. He revealed Lil Wayne's participation by previewing the track "Don Life" in a short music video, and he's promised more teasers are on the way prior to the record's full release.

Check out the tracklist for the project above.