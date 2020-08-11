The 2020 edition of the MTV Video Music Awards are going down on Aug. 30. And while this year's ceremony takes place during what is certainly the most bizarre and unsettling year (i.e. COVID-19) in the network's history, there's still no shortage of top-tier artists stepping up as performers for the broadcast.

The Weeknd and Roddy Ricch have joined the list of confirmed performers for this year's show. Maluma and CNCO have also been announced as performers for the ceremony, hosted by Keke Palmer. Previously announced performers include Doja Cat, J Balvin, and BTS.

Roddy Ricch, whose newly announced performance marks his first appearance at the VMAs, is up for multiple honors this year including Song of the Year and Best Hip-Hop Video. The Weeknd is also nominated in multiple categories, including Video of the Year.

Other 2020 nominees include Lady Gaga, Ariana Grande, Taylor Swift, Future, Drake, Eminem, Juice WRLD, Billie Eilish, DaBaby, Justin Bieber, Post Malone, Megan Thee Stallion, blink-182, Dua Lipa, Harry Styles, and more. As a sign of the times, one of the categories this year is Best Music Video From Home:

For more info, peep the VMAs site and tune in for the broadcast on Aug. 30 at 8 p.m. ET/PT.