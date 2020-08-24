Drake's "Laugh Now Cry Later" featuring Lil Durk has debuted at No. 2 on the Billboard Hot 100 with 69.8 million streams in its first week.

Cardi B and Megan Thee Stallion's "WAP" remains on the chart at No. 1, bringing in 72.2 million U.S. streams in its second week. The song debuted at the No. 1 spot last week, with an impressive 93 million streams. Were the Six God to have knocked "WAP" from the top of the charts, he would have earned his eighth No. 1 single.

Earlier this year, Drake earned his seventh No.1 when "Toosie Slide," which later turned up on his project Dark Lane Demo Tapes," debuted at the top spot. Despite just missing out on another No. 1, the song has still given the Toronto rapper his 41st entry on the Hot 100's top ten. That also means he's extended his record for most overall Hot 100 entries with 225 songs to make an appearance on the chart.

Drizzy made a big splash upon releasing the video for "Laugh Now Cry Later," which is the first single from his forthcoming sixth studio album, Certified Lover Boy. The star-studded video, directed by Dave Meyers, features cameos from Kevin Durant, Odell Beckham Jr., and Marshawn Lynch. Filmed at the Nike World Headquarters in Oregon, the lavish clip indicates that Drizzy is gearing up for a big follow-up to 2018's Scorpion.

In the lead-up to his next album, the OVO rapper recently teased a small collection of Nike merch for its release. It's unclear when the merch, or the album, are expected to drop.