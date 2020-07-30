With many of us (very understandably) anxious to return to the live music circuit, many artists and organizers have utilized unique approaches in satiating fans amid a pandemic that has devastated the industry.

For its 2020 edition, Lollapalooza is holding a special four-night virtual festival that will incorporate classic performances from past iterations of the Chicago event and new social distancing-friendly performances from a range of artists. The virtual fest, dubbed Lolla2020, occurs across the originally scheduled dates for this year's festival and sees organizers partnering with the Arts for Illinois Relief Fund, the Equal Justice Initiative, and When We All Vote.

Classic performances to be aired during the YouTube-exclusive live broadcast include OutKast, Run the Jewels, Lorde, Chance the Rapper, Arcade Fire, Paul McCartney, Tove Lo, and more. Fans can also expect new live performances from Kali Uchis, H.E.R., Pink Sweats, Vic Mensa, Yungblud, and others.

The broadcast is also set to include appearances by Chicago Mayor Lori E. Lightfoot, festival fonder Perry Farrell, Michelle Obama, LL Cool J, Chuck D, and Matt Pinfield, among others. The special event is also promising a Porno for Pyros reunion and additional surprises thanks to the help of notable partners Salesforce, Venmo, PayPal, Red Bull, Toyota, Bud Light, Butterfinger, BMI, and Taco Bell.

Catch the livestream above starting July 30 at 6 p.m. ET and each subsequent night at the same time through Aug. 2.