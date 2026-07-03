Music Festivals

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Kanye West.
Music

Wireless Fest Organizer Thinks People Should Learn 'Forgiveness' After Kanye West Drama

Ye's planned three-night run at the UK festival was cancelled after he was banned from entering the country.

Jaelani Turner-Williams4 hours ago
A crowd gathers in front of a stage with a large "Camp Flog Gnaw Carnival" sign, featuring a moon and green mountains backdrop.
Music

Tyler, the Creator Is Bringing Back Camp Flog Gnaw and Now We Know When

The latest iteration ofCamp Flog Gnaw will unfold on Nov. 14 and 15 in Los Angeles.

tara mahadevan40 days ago
Morris Day & The Time is the Latest Act to Pull Out of the Great American State Fair
Pop Culture

The Great American State Fair Unravels as Morris Day & The Time, Young MC Exit

Morris Day & The Time are the latest artists distancing themselves from the National Mall event as backlash over its political ties grows.

Bernadette Giacomazzo51 days ago
Owen Wilson on stage in a graphic sweatshirt, arms raised, holding a microphone, with rain falling around them.
Pop Culture

'Rolling Loud' Movie f/ Owen Wilson, Travis Scott, Sexyy Red, and More: Watch the Teaser Trailer

The film's story is loosely inspired by a real-life incident involving director Jeremy Garelick.

Trace William Cowen59 days ago
Sexyy Red performs during Rolling Loud 202t6 at Camping World Stadium on May 10, 2026 in Orlando, Florida.
Music

Sexyy Red Shows Off Her Flexibility in NSFW Video: ‘When U Finally Get You Ah Baddie’

The "F My Baby Dad" rapper demonstrated her agility after she performed at Rolling Loud.

Jaelani Turner-Williams66 days ago
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True Religion
Music

Sexyy Red Styles Fans in True Religion Backstage at Rolling Loud

Sexyy previously starred in one of the bra

Jaelani Turner-Williams68 days ago
Khloé Kardashian waves, wearing a patterned dress with long flowing hair and large earrings, against a modern backdrop.
Pop Culture

Khloé Kardashian Says She Was 'Drugged' at Coachella and Hasn't Returned to the Festival Ever Since

On the latest episode of her podcast, Khloé revealed why she hasn't been to Coachella in over a decade.

Joe Price72 days ago
Justin Bieber on stage wearing a red beanie and sleeveless top, holding a microphone, with a pink and red abstract background.
Style

Justin Bieber's SKYLRK Compound at Coachella Featured Custom Dune Sofas From Paulin, Paulin, Paulin

Bieber's backstage compound featured custom, SKYLRK-inspired versions of the iconic Dune sofa.

Trace William Cowen79 days ago
Chet Hanks and his father Tom Hanks at the premiere of Apple TV+'s 'Masters of the Air' in January, 2024.
Pop Culture

Tom Hanks Joins Crowd to Watch Son Chet Hanks Perform at Stagecoach Festival

Chet was performing at Stagecoach Festival as part of his country-inspired act, Something Out West.

Joe Price82 days ago
Young Thug and Mariah the Scientist perform on stage, holding hands. Young Thug wears a sleeveless top and glittery pants, while Mariah wears a fur-like top.
Music

Young Thug Calls Mariah the Scientist His 'Wife' After Bringing Her Out at Coachella

“Make some noise for my motherfuckin’ wife,” Thug told the crowd.

Trace William Cowen89 days ago
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Olivia Rodrigo and Addison Rae hold hands on stage and sing into microphones, surrounded by backup dancers.
Music

Olivia Rodrigo Joins Addison Rae at Coachella for Surprise "Drop Dead" Debut

Rodrigo made the appearance during Rae's second weekend Coachella set to perform her latest single.

Alex Ocho90 days ago
Wynton Marsalis Honored at Jazz at Lincoln Center Festival
Music

Wynton Marsalis Turns Jazz at Lincoln Center Gala Into a Goodbye

At a star-packed New York fundraiser, tributes to the jazz icon highlighted his upcoming 2027 departure.

Bernadette Giacomazzo90 days ago
festival crowd
Music

HYBE, JYP, SM, and YG Join Forces to Launch Global K-Pop Festival

The four companies are considered K-pop’s Big Four.

tara mahadevan93 days ago
Travis Barker poses with Clipse's Malice and Pusha T at Coachella
Music

Clipse Joined by blink-182's Travis Barker for Coachella Performance

The blink drummer and prolific producer was behind the drums for "Chains & Whips," "Popular Demand," and more during the set.

Trace William Cowen96 days ago
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