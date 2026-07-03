Lorde

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Lena Dunham and Jack Antonoff smiling at each other at a "Girls" HBO event. Dunham wears a black outfit, Antonoff a gray suit.
Pop Culture

Lena Dunham Reveals She Cheated on Jack Antonoff, Recalls His Work With 'Teen Pop Star' in New Book

In her new memoir 'Famesick,' the 'Girls' star and creator looks back on the dissolution of her and Jack Antonoff's five-year relationship.

Trace William Cowen94 days ago
LONDON, ENGLAND - FEBRUARY 17: Charli XCX attends "The Moment" UK Premiere at Picturehouse Central on February 17, 2026 in London, England. Singer Jennie, real name Jennie Kim, of BLACKPINK performs onstage during weekend 2, day 3 of the Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival April 20, 2025 in Indio, California. GLASTONBURY, ENGLAND - JUNE 27: (EDITORIAL USE ONLY) Lorde performs during day three of Glastonbury festival 2025 at Worthy Farm, Pilton on June 27, 2025 in Glastonbury, England.
Music

Charli XCX, Jennie, and Lorde Among Lollapalooza 2026 Performers

The ladies are headliners of the four-day music festival at Chicago's Grant Park.

Jaelani Turner-Williams122 days ago
An album cover featuring an X-ray image with a red vinyl record partially visible.
Music

Lorde 'Virgin' Blood Red Vinyl: How to Buy

The New Zealand artist's 2025 album is available now on blood red vinyl on Complex.

Complex Staff199 days ago
A silver MTV Video Music Award "Moonman" trophy, depicting an astronaut holding an MTV flag.
Music

2025 MTV Video Music Awards Winners: Doechii, Sabrina Carpenter, and More

Lady Gaga was this year's most-nominated artist with 12 total nods.

Trace William Cowen313 days ago
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Justin Bieber.Bieber.
Style

Justin Bieber's 'Swag' Photographer Is Same One Behind Kendrick Lamar's 'Mr. Morale'

Renell Medrano was behind the lens for the pop star's surprise new album.

Trace William Cowen371 days ago
Lorde smiling in a yellow outfit on the left. Pamela Anderson with long blonde hair and a man in a hat on the right.
Music

Lorde Calls Pamela Anderson and Tommy Lee’s 1995 Sex Tape ‘So Beautiful’ After Psychedelic Therapy

The New Zealand singer-songwriter apparently really enjoyed the tape after going through psychedelic therapy.

Andrew W428 days ago
charli in promo pic
Music

Charli XCX Expands 'Brat' Universe With 'Brat and It's Completely Different But Also Still Brat'

Charli's massive year continues with a star-stacked remix album.

Trace William Cowen644 days ago
Charli XCX in a lace dress and sunglasses; Lorde and Charli XCX posing with peace signs
Music

Charli XCX Says Trying to Connect With Lorde for 'Girl, So Confusing' Remix 'Spoke to the Narrative of the Song Itself'

Charli XCX wrote 'BRAT' track 'Girl, so confusing' about Lorde and shared it with the New Zealand singer, prompting her to hop on the remix.

Jaelani Turner-Williams730 days ago
Lorde and Charli XCX make peace signs at a music event. Charli wears a fur jacket and sunglasses, while Lorde is in a dark top
Music

Charli XCX Reveals She Was ‘Super Jealous’ of Early Success of Lorde’s “Royals” and Her Career: ‘That Could Have Been Me’

The 'Crash' artist spoke to 'Rolling Stone UK' about her former jealousy towards Lorde when the two first broke into the mainstream.

Jaelani Turner-Williams790 days ago
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Lorde performs onstage at the 2021 Guggenheim International Gala
Music

Lorde Postpones U.S. Tour Dates After Coming Down With 'Horrendous Laryngitis'

The Grammy-winning singer announced she was pushing back her Connecticut and DC stops to August: 'It’s physically impossible for me to sing.'

Joshua Espinoza1553 days ago
Jack Harlow for festival lineup post
Music

Life Is Beautiful Announces 2022 Lineup f/ Jack Harlow, Migos, Lorde, Gorillaz, and More

The three-day Life Is Beautiful festival in Las Vegas has announced its 2022 lineup, marking the event's second iteration since the pandemic began.

Mackenzie Cummings-Grady1585 days ago
Camila Cabello attends the 2021 Billboard Latin Music Awards.
Life

Camilla Cabello, Leonardo DiCaprio, and More Urge Industry Execs to Support Climate Change Action

Over 60 entertainers pledged their support for Camila Cabello's letter urging entertainment industry executives to support Congress' climate change initiatives.

Jose Martinez1758 days ago
Olivia Rodrigo attends The BRIT Awards 2021.
Music

Olivia Rodrigo's 'Sour' Return to No. 1 on Billboard 200 After Vinyl Release

Olivia Rodrigo’s debut album Sour has earned a fifth nonconsecutive week at No. 1 on the Billboard 200 following its vinyl LP release last week. 

Jose Martinez1783 days ago
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Lorde
Music

Here Are the First Week Projections for Lorde and Trippie Redd's New Albums

The first week album projections are in for Lorde's third studio release 'Solar Power,' as well as Trippie Redd's latest project 'Trip at Knight.'

Joshua Espinoza1791 days ago

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