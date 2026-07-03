Frank Ocean, Rihanna, ASAP Rocky, Megan Thee Stallion, Lil Nas X, and More Appear at Met Gala 2021
Featured
Style
The Met Gala returned this year after a hiatus due to the pandemic, with appearances by Serena Williams, Billie Eilish, Saweetie, and many more.Jose Martinez
Complex's best new music this week includes songs from Rod Wave, Lil Durk, Dvsn, Ty Dolla Sign, Young Thug, Kevin Abstract, Lorde, Trippie Redd, and more.Jessica Mckinney
The best new music this week includes songs from Migos, Megan Thee Stallion, Polo G, Pi'erre Bourne, Don Toliver, Doja Cat, IDK, Tyga, and more.Jessica Mckinney
Lorde issues an apology for quoting Whitney Houston lyrics on her bathtub Instagram picture following backlash from fans.Mike DeStefano