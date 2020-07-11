Lil Wayne returned this week with another episode of Young Money Radio, featuring guests Kid Cudi, Gucci Mane, Bubba Wallace and Rich the Kid.

During the episode, Wayne asked Cudi to send him a track so that they could collaborate since he's always in the studio. The Cleveland rapper agreed. "Eminem effect when I send it back," Wayne replied.

Cudi recently joined forces with Eminem for their first-ever collaboration, “The Adventures of Moon Man and Slim Shady.” Weezy also talked to Gucci Mane, who released his summer album Gucci Mane Presents: So Icy Summer on July 2.

In this episode, Cudi also confirmed his plans to start a podcast and offered up advice to listeners struggling to maintain their mental health in this current climate. "It’s really tough times for a lot of people," he said on the show. "I find that dealing with my sh*t, it’s important to go through the emotions of what you're feeling.”