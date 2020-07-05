Lil Baby is the new, undisputed king of the Billboard 200 albums chart for 2020.

After spending a fourth straight week at No. 1, My Turn has now held down the top spot for a total of five nonconsecutive times this year, which is more than any other artist so far. Lil Baby's latest album finished first in its debut week in mid-March, and didn't reclaim the Billboard 200 throne until last month. The Weeknd's After Hours sits in second with four stints at No. 1 in 2020.

My Turn pulled in 70,000 equivalent album units this week, a less than one percent decline in sales in comparison to last week's numbers. Lil Durk's Just Cause Y'all Waited 2 soared from No. 56 to No. 2 after moving 43,000 units, thanks to a deluxe version drop that added seven new tracks to the original project which was released in May. DaBaby's Blame It on Baby rounds out the top three with 40,000 units.

My Turn earned the unique honor of amassing the most weeks at No. 1 for a Capitol Records artist since The Beatles' greatest hits compilation titled 1, spent eight nonconsecutive weeks on top from December 2000 to February 2001. Lil Baby's second studio effort has also become the longest-leading album released under Quality Control. Previous No. 1 projects from QC were the Migos' Culture and Culture II, which only stayed in first for one week each.

Pop Smoke's posthumous album Shoot for the Stars, Aim for the Moon is projected to end My Turn's reign on the Billboard 200 next week.