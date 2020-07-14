In a conversation with friend and mentee Sama’an Ashrawi on his podcast The Nostalgia Mixtape, Houston’s own Bun B shared numerous stories about his long and historic career through five songs. One was the 713 classic “Check On It,” where the rapper joined forces with Beyoncé and Slim Thug.

As HipHop-N-More points out, the Trill OG reveals during the podcast how Jay-Z decided to kick him and Slim Thug out of the video shoot for “Check On It” for no reason other than Bey’s revealing wardrobe.

“This is in New York. So we’re on the set and we’re filming the video, and if you look at the video, there’s a lot of kind of skimpy outfits. Queenie is there also, so it’s not like I’m there salivating over another woman,” Bun says, referencing his wife’s presence at the shoot. “But we’re like, ‘Whoa, this is crazy. Beyoncé’s dancing in this short skirt and she’s dancing in like a bikini,’ type of thing, you know.”

The UGK vet goes on to explain the atmosphere on set as the shoot was being directed by Hype Williams.

“While all of this was happening, I think this is the scene with the chair, so it’s like her and several other girls and they all have these short skirts on and they’re all dancing seductively on the chair. They’ve got a leg up on the chair so you can kind of see some thigh and maybe a little bit of butt if you’re staring hard enough, and Jay-Z calls and talks to one of her assistants,” Bun continues. “If I had to guess it would’ve been her cousin Angie that he would’ve talked to because Angie has always been a right hand to Beyoncé. He’s like, ‘Yeah how’s the video going, what’s going good, are the guys there?’ All the guys that are with us are the only men there. Well, let me say this: there were other men there, but they weren’t straight.”

In response to this scene, Hov became extremely uncomfortable. He then decided to be overly protective of his then-girlfriend and ask assistants to clear all of the men out of the room.

“So they immediately come over to us and they kick all of us out to our dressing rooms and we’re told to stay there until we have to shoot. We’re not allowed to watch Beyoncé dance anymore,” Bun says.

Eventually Bey came over to the men to apologize. “‘I’m so sorry you guys had to leave the room but Jay’s not comfortable,’” Bun recalls her saying. “And we’re all like, ‘We understand fully, that’s no problem, we’re happy to be here.’”

Check out the full episode below, where Sama’an and Bun also discuss his potential collaboration with Tupac and creating country tunes with his late partner-in-crime Pimp C.