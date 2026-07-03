Slim Thug

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HOUSTON, TEXAS - JULY 13: Slim Thug attends 713 Day Houston at Ken Pridgeon Stadium on July 13, 2025 in Houston, Texas. NEW YORK, NEW YORK - JULY 16: Klay Thompson and Megan Thee Stallion attend Megan Thee Stallion's Pete & Thomas Foundation Gala at Gotham Hall on July 16, 2025 in New York City.
Music

Slim Thug Calls Speculation That He's Interested in Megan Thee Stallion 'Stupid'

The Houston rapper said he has "nothing but love" for Megan, who's dating Klay Thompson.

Jaelani Turner-Williams353 days ago
Sean "Diddy" Combs wearing sunglasses, a white jacket, and a chain, stands against a pink background with logos.
Music

Diddy Trial: 50 Cent, Cassie, Boosie, Aubrey O'Day & More React to Verdict

50 Cent, Cassie, Boosie, and more speak out following the Diddy trial verdict, sharing reactions across social media.

Mark Elibert379 days ago
Slim Thug
Music

Slim Thug Claims Woman Found Sleeping in His Garage Is a 'Stalker'

The Houston rapper was also a victim of a burglary last year.

tara mahadevan395 days ago
A woman in a cowboy hat and leather outfit performs on stage, and a man with sunglasses and a beard wears a "Hog Life" shirt and chain.
Music

Megan Thee Stallion Shuts Down Slim Thug's 'Crush' Claim at Coachella: 'I Just Like Your Music'

"I just like your music, babe," Megan said during her second Coachella set.

Trace William Cowen451 days ago
Travis Scott at Cactus Jack Softball Classic
Music

Travis Scott's Cactus Jack Softball Classic Returns in 2025

Featuring Metro Boomin, Dave Chappelle, Teyana Taylor, and more

Trey Alston580 days ago
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Slim Thug and Megan Thee Stallion, Tory Lanez
Music

Slim Thug Calls Tory Lanez 'Lame' for Megan Thee Stallion Shooting: 'I Got Her Back'

The veteran Houston rapper came to Megan's defense after making a cameo in her "Bigger In Texas" music video.

Jaelani Turner-Williams621 days ago
Slim Thug in a hat and coat, standing alone; Sean Combs and Cassie dressed in formal attire at an event
Music

Slim Thug Apologizes to Cassie After Diddy Assault Video Surfaces: 'I Can't Stand Behind This'

Thug initially claimed Cassie filed her lawsuit against Diddy for financial gain.

Mark Elibert789 days ago
Music

Houston Rapper Big Pokey Dead At 45 After Collapsing Onstage

Pokey passed away after fainting onstage during a performance in Beaumont, Texas.

Brad Callas1124 days ago
bun b beyonce
Music

Bun B Explains Why Jay-Z Had Him Kicked Off Set of Beyoncé’s “Check On It”

During his appearance on 'The Nostalgia Mixtape,' Bun opened up about his experience at the video shoot in NYC for his collaboration "Check On It" with Beyoncé.

Sarah Jasmine Montgomery2193 days ago
UCTM2
Music

Premiere: Gangsta Boo and BeatKing Join With Houston Legends in "Talking" Video

Bun B, Slim Thug, Z-Ro, Lil Flip, Paul Wall, and more make the Memphis-Houston connection.

Shawn Setaro2849 days ago
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Music

Ciara Pushes Back Against Slim Thug Saying Her Romance With Russell Wilson Isn't 'Real'

Ciara is correcting Houston rapper Slim Thug after he speculated during a recent radio interview that her romance with NFL boo Russell Wilson isn't legit.

Sarah Jasmine Montgomery2902 days ago
Ciara, Russell Wilson slim thug
Music

Slim Thug Doesn't Believe Ciara and Russell Wilson's Romance Is 'Real'

Houston legend Slim Thug dropped by the studio of local station 97.9 on Thursday morning to share a conspiracy theory: Ciara and Russell Wilson’s relationship is a sham.

Sarah Jasmine Montgomery2905 days ago
big t
Music

Paul Wall, Slim Thug, and More Remember "Wanna Be a Baller" Hook Master Big T

RIP to the influential Houston chorus crafter.

Trace William Cowen2991 days ago
TWIY Hi Res
Music

Premiere: Slim Thug and Rick Ross Talk That "Boss Talk" on New Collab

From Slim's upcoming album 'The World Is Yours.'

Shawn Setaro3137 days ago

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