Ludacris has one of the most distinctive flows in hip-hop. So during an appearance on XXL's Hip-Hop Moments of Clarity podcast, Luda decided to list the five rappers he feels have the best flows in history.

"This is probably, might be one of the greatest questions I've ever been asked," Luda said (the conversation starts at the 24:30-mark in the video below). "So, top five flows, man. André 3000 is going to be in there. I feel like he always challenges, always challenges. I'ma put Kendrick Lamar in there as number two. I'ma put J. Cole in there."

He went on to explain that he's considering versatility when ranking these artists and how they continue to challenge themselves by finding new flows. This led him to put Jay-Z in the mix as well. After adding Hov, Luda hit a wall. With only one spot left, he had to cycle through hip-hop and try to pick the final rapper to make the list.

"Damn, this is hard because it's like you got Lil Wayne...you got Eminem, but I'ma have to go with Lil Wayne because the body of work and his consistency and he's been in the game almost 30 years, bruh," Luda continued.

The rapper went on to give props to artists like the Notorious B.I.G., Big L, and Tupac for their innovative styles.

Along with giving XXL his favorite flows, Ludacris has been actively working to change the world around him. Prior to George Floyd's death, the rapper had been creating a platform to teach children about current events called Kid Nation. Due to the current state of the country, this seems more necessary than ever as parents try to explain societal problems to their children.