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With 'Scream 7' set to slice its way through the box office next year, we take a look back at the larger 'Scream' franchise, starting with Ghostface's 1996 debut.Trace William Cowen
To celebrate Hip-Hop 50, Complex Canada covers 50 Canadians who helped shape the past, present, and future of hip-hop. This week: 10 Women Who Changed The GameLatoya Elle
As of 2023, Justin Bieber features have become much more common, but which are the best of them? Complex Canada carefully selected which songs rank at the top.Louis Pavlakos
This Sunday, one of Chance’s most iconic projects, Acid Rap, celebrates its 10th anniversary. Here’s a ranking of all of the rapper’s projects.Jordan Rose