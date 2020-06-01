As anticipated, Gunna's latest album, Wunna, debuted in the top spot of this week's Billboard 200.

The album came out nine days ago, racking up sales of 111,000 equivalent album units through its first week of availability, almost all of which came from streaming activity, according to Nielsen Music/MRC Data.

Previously, Gunna had topped out at the No. 3 spot on the list, with Drip Or Down 2, which moved 90,000 units when it came out in early March of 2019.

After news of his achievement was announced, Gunna tweeted that he was in no mood to celebrate considering all that's going on.

As for how the rest of the most recent Top 10 played out: This week's No. 2 spot went to Lil Baby's My Turn. That album, which had previously placed at No. 1, sold almost as much this week as the week prior to it (down one percent, actually) with 65,000 equivalent album units sold.

Last week's No. 1, Future's High Off Life, now sits in the 3-spot after a week in which it sold 61,000 units.

The current No. 4 spot was filled by The 1975, whose newest album (Notes on a Conditional Form) gives the band its third ever showing in the Top 10. That newest offering racked up 54,000 equivalent album units over the relevant seven-day run.

At No. 5 is last week's No. 2, and since there's no way you could possibly get it off that info alone. we'll state that the spot belongs to Polo G's The Goat. Last week, that album moved 99,000 equivalent album units, this week it moved 52,000.

Drake's Dark Lane Demo Tapes hit No. 6 with 48,000 units moved, and a quartet of ex-No. 1's filled the 7-10 spots. Those were, in order, DaBaby's Blame It On Baby (last week's No. 5), The Weeknd's After Hours (which fell a single spot from No. 7 to 8), Lil Uzi Vert's Eternal Atake (which was at No. 6 before falling to 9), and Post Malone's Hollywood Bleeding (which went from 8 to 10).