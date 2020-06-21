Drake started off his Father's Day by paying tribute to his fellow celebrity friends who haven't let their turbulent career interfere with their daddy duties.

First, the rapper took to Instagram where he posted a picture of his son, Adonis. In the caption, Drizzy sends a Happy Father's Day to all the "real g’z handling business." He tops it off by tagging his own father, Dennis Graham, in the post.

Drake didn't stop there. In his Instagram Story, he paid tribute to several figures who have served as positive male role models in his life. First, Drake sends love to Jamie Foxx, who he described as his "biggest inspiration." He also shouts out the people who helped raise him in the music business—Rap-A-Lot CEO, J Prince, Young Money general, Lil Wayne, and Cash Money founder, Birdman. Drake then went on to praise his friends, LeBron James, Snoop Dogg, and Charles Oakley for being great fathers to their children and teaching him about life.

Lastly, Drake thanks his Uncle Stizzy. Throughout his career, Drake references how influential his uncle has been in his life. He credits his Uncle Stizzy with giving him the confidence to pursue music as well as being a stable father figure.

"Know that I'm your sister's kid, but it still don't explain the love that you have for me," Drake said when rapping about his uncle on Take Care's "Look What You've Done." "Told you I think I'm done acting/I'm more in touch with the music/You said, either way, I'll be a star, I could go so far."

Drake's Father Day's post is one of the rarer occasions that fans get a chance to see his son following the first photo of Adonis he shared with social media in March.