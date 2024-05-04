Brian McKnight's Detroit Concert Cancelled Amid Prolonged Rift With Biological Children

Brian McKnight's issues with his biological children have caused a conflict within the R&B singer's fanbase.

On Facebook, it was announced on Apr. 23 that the "Back at One" vocalist was scheduled to perform at the MotorCity Casino Hotel in Detroit, but the news didn't exactly receive a warm reception. Since the 54-year-old has been estranged from his older biological children for some time, down to recently calling them "products of sin" on Instagram, some Facebook users commented on McKnight's parenting.

"He might as well retire," commented one person, while another wrote, "Wouldn't even go for free."

Documenting the turn of events was HuffPost editor Philip Lewis, who saw that the concert was cancelled.