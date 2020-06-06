It’s clear that 6ix9ine has let his new No. 1 single, the Nicki Minaj-assisted “Trollz,” go to his head.

In an Instagram video posted on Tuesday, the rapper calls out some of his rivals, namely Meek Mill and Future, for never securing a No. 1 song on the Billboard Hot 100.

“You guys ever notice that when people diss me, or they say my name, or try to clown me, the moment I respond, like the moment I address them, I’m dragging [them],” 69 said. “I get it. Well, today I’m No. 1 in the world, right, and I just wanna address a couple things.”

He continued, “I got a list. Let’s start at the top. Future: you’ve been rapping for over a decade, not over a decade, close to a decade. You have many Drake features, my friend, and you never went No. 1. Mr. Meek Mill, since 2011, close to a decade, you never went No. 1 either.”

6ix9ine also called out Lil Durk, G Herbo, Gucci Mane, and Trippie Redd for never going No. 1, as well as “every New York rapper that’s a male that’s not old” who has “never been no. 1.” Also, for some extra trolling points, 6ix9ine donned a Trippie Red shirt in the video.

Most of the rappers 6ix9ine called out are ones who have had—or he believes have had—an issue with him, with 6ix9ine’s respective beefs with Meek and Future ongoing. As far as the No. 1 singles talk goes though, it should be noted that Future's latest album High Off Life, recently landed him his seventh No. 1 on the Billboard 200, and Meek has had two No. 1 albums on the same chart.

Last month, 6ix9ine shaded Herbo after news surfaced that Tekashi’s single “Gooba” had gone gold. And just this week, 6ix9ine trolled some industry gatekeepers—Ebro Darden, Carl Cherry, Larry Jackson, and more—for thwarting him from getting radio and streaming service plays.