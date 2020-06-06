Nicki Minaj and 6ix9ine top the Billboard Hot 100 with their new single, "Trollz."

In the chart dated June 27, the collab has reached No. 1, topping DaBaby and Roddy Ricch's "Rockstar."

This is 6ix9ine's second single since being released from prison and his first track to top the Hot 100. As reported, 6ix9ine took objection to Billboard when "Gooba" didn't reach No. 1. This prompted the rapper to attempt to expose other labels and artists for manipulating the charts. But now it seems like 6ix9ine has no complaints since the charts worked in his favor.



6ix9ine's excitement was echoed by his distributor Create Music Group. According to their statement, Create is the first fully independent in "modern music industry history to achieve No. 1 on Billboard's Hot 100 Singles Chart."

"Tekashi 6ix9ine is without a doubt one of the most galvanizing figures making music today," said Create Music Group founder and CEO, Jonathan Strauss. "We are thrilled that we've been able to attain what many in our industry thought was impossible -- being the first independent distributor to achieve a No. 1 single on the Billboard Hot 100 Chart since streaming surpassed sales as the dominant form of music consumption. We built our company for the modern artist and this is a watershed moment for fully independent labels, distributors and music creators everywhere."

"This is a huge historical moment for independent artists and labels around the world," Create's co-founder and COO Alexandre Williams said. "Tekashi 6ix9ine has shown that it's possible to remain independent and achieve one of the world's most significant milestones. We predict there will be many independent artists to follow in his footsteps."

Along with being 6ix9ine's first No. 1 single, "Trollz" is Nicki Minaj's first chart-topping song where she is listed as the lead artist (her second total No. 1). It's also their second major collaboration together following 2018's "FEFE."