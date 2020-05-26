G Herbo has made it clear that he's not a fan of 6ix9ine's reemergence. As a result, he's become one of the rapper's latest targets.

On Tuesday, DJ Akademiks reported that 6ix9ine's latest single, "Gooba," has been certified gold.



This prompted 6ix9ine to hop in the comments to troll Herbo.

"Imagine tranna be platinum in the streets," 6ix9ine said in a comment that mentioned Herbo.

The latest installment of their social media squabble began last weekend when G Herbo let it be known that 6ix9ine didn't beat his case.

"Lol but he didn't beat it," Herbo said. "He told. He plead guilty too."

6ix9ine fired back by resurfacing rumors that Herbo has herpes and questioning his record sales.

"Let's name a gherbo song that's platinum Akademiks post it I'll delete my gram."

Hebro responded by stating that he's platinum according to his loyal fanbase and that he's proud to have built his career on his own terms.



"I went platinum in the streets somewhere you really wanna be but a never be able to go," Herbo wrote. "I got rich on my own nobody never made me cool & stole from me lol you basically paid to be cool you @nickcannon 😂😂😂 be safe."

This "platinum in the streets" line became fuel for 6ix9ine to use it against Herbo with his own accomplishment.