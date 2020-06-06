6ix9ine isn't taking his latest victory in stride.

As expected, the braggadocious rapper is gloating about his new No. 1 single. 6ix9ine is currently waging war against the industry's gatekeepers, who prevented him to get plays on radio and streaming services. The first person he attacked was Miami DJ Tony Neal. After "Gooba" failed to hit No. 1 on the Hot 100, 6ix9ine went on a rampage against labels and Billboard. This moved Neal to claim that 6ix9ine will "never be No. 1" without radio play.

After "Trollz" featuring Nicki Minaj went No. 1 on Monday, 6ix9ine flipped this video to rub his victory in Neal's face.

"REMEMBER THIS CLOWN YOU OLD BUM," 6ix9ine wrote before reigniting his feud with Ebro Darden and Hot 97.

"@oldmanebro RUNS APPLE MUSIC URBAN AND HE DENIED TROLLZ PLAYLISTING AND STILL GOT NUMBER ONE," 6ix9ine's caption continued. "[Hot 97's TT Torrez] DENIED US RADIO AND WE STILLLLLLL WENT NUMBER ONE."

Neal took it upon himself to remind 6ix9ine and his fans that he was talking about "Gooba" and not "Trollz." Also, Neal feels like his point was valid because the "Trollz" ended up being the No. 1 song added on the radio.

"YO 6ix9ine ... Make sure you let you fans know my video was last month about GOOBA NOT TROLLZ," Tony Neal captioned a picture that read "#NickiWasNeeded." "congratulations @nickiminaj and congratulations to being the #1 added on .. RADIO #NickiWasNeeded."

6ix9ine also took aim at Spotify's Carl Chery and Apple Music's Larry Jackson in his IG Stories for not supporting the record.

Meanwhile, Nicki Minaj responded to the Barbz for getting her second No. 1 single. Nicki claims the Barbz made the song No. 1 with "no playlisting and no radio."

6ix9ine says he's going on a seven-day rant after being blackballed by the industry. Get ready.