Back in January, Chad Hugo let the world know that The Neptunes were back and on a roll, working with everyone from Lil Uzi Vert to Jay-Z. With the work that Chad and Pharrell have put in over the last two decades as a production unit, this was info fans were ready and waiting for. One collab Chad didn't mention was their new single with the electronic music world don deadmau5 titled "Pomegranate," which is available now via deadmau5's mau5trap imprint.

Word on road is that The Neptunes and deadmau5 linked up back in December of 2019 at The Neptunes' Criteria Recording Studios in North Miami, and it feels like the Miami weather we'd be living in if it weren't for COVID-19. It's also a sound that we have come to hear from Pharrell—he is the voice on a pair of heat rockets from Daft Punk's last opus—but from deadmau5? This silky-smooth, R&B-tinged bop isn't his normal flex, but we dare you to stop tapping your feet (or mimicking Pharrell's high notes throughout the tune). Pharrell is in the driver seat, his memorable vocal stylings sitting perfectly atop this funky number. We have a feeling this will be tearing up the club...once we can get in the club.

While there isn't much in the way of info on it, it's also being said that "Pomegranate" will be featured on deadmau5's next artist album. That begs the question: is there more where this delicious cut came from? Stream the tune below and ponder that with us.