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Carl Cox and deadmau5
Music

Premiere: Carl Cox Turns in Top Shelf Remix of deadmau5 and The Neptunes' "Pomegranate"

Deadmau5 has recruited the legendary Carl Cox to handle the third and final remix of his Neptunes collab "Pomegranate."

Khal2200 days ago
deadmau5
Music

Watch the New Animated Video for the Neptunes and deadmau5 Collab "Pomegranate"

If you've been keeping tabs on recent Neptunes activity, you'll know this is only one of several teased collabs the iconic production team has on the agenda.

Trace William Cowen2207 days ago
deadmau5 and The Neptunes "Pomegranate" single cover art
Music

deadmau5 and The Neptunes Collaborate on Massive New Single "Pomegranate"

Out of nowhere, The Neptunes are back with a huge new collaboration with deadmau5, "Pomegranate".

Khal2250 days ago
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Music

Travis Scott, Deadmau5, Young Thug, Vince Staples, and More to Perform at BUKU Music + Art Project 2017

BUKU Music + Art Project has announced its initial festival lineup and it includes Travis Scott, Deadmau5, Young Thug, and more.

edwinortiz3511 days ago
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Music

Skrillex Responds to Deadmau5's Criticisms of Working With Justin Bieber

Skrillex defends working with Justin Bieber after criticism from Deadmau5.

Eric Diep3718 days ago
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Music

Listen to the Debut Episode of Deadmau5's 'Mau5trap Presents...' on Beats 1

Featuring his music collection and more.

Eric Diep3774 days ago
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Music

Kanye West Claps Back at Deadmau5 Over His Twitter Comments

Kanye West had The Pirate Bay opened on his computer.

jessielmorris3790 days ago
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Music

Deadmau5 Reveals Why He Deleted All of His Social Media

He also apologized to his fans.

jessielmorris3861 days ago
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Music

Deadmau5 Deletes His Twitter and Facebook Following Justin Bieber Rant

He's displaying some unusual behavior right now.

Eric Diep3864 days ago
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Music

Skrillex and Deadmau5 Really Don't Like Each Other After This Twitter Exchange

Skrillex also accused Deadmau5 of bullying.

Eric Diep3912 days ago
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Music

Deadmau5 Is Really Not Happy With Justin Bieber's New York Times Interview

No one can resist making fun of Justin Bieber. A video interview came to a few roast-worthy quotes from Justin including "It's expensive, you know what I mean?"

jessielmorris3979 days ago
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Music

Here Are Forbes' Highest Paid DJs of 2015

Calvin Harris, David Guetta and Tiesto among Forbes' 2015 Electronic Cash Kings.

jessielmorris3980 days ago
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Music

Avicii & Deadmau5 Respond to Noel Gallagher's EDM Criticism In The Best Ways Possible

Avicii and Deadmau5 respond to Noel Gallagher's EDM criticism with hilarious South Park clip and video.

jessielmorris4007 days ago
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Music

Deadmau5 Slams David Guetta For Bringing Live Horse On Stage At Pacha Ibiza

Deadmau5 blasts 'Stupid F*ck' David Guetta and Pacha Ibiza for bringing out live horse during show.

jessielmorris4022 days ago

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