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PARIS, FRANCE - MARCH 02: (EDITORIAL USE ONLY - For Non-Editorial use please seek approval from Fashion House) Thomas Bangalter attends the CO Womenswear Fall/Winter 2026-2027 show as part of Paris Fashion Week on March 02, 2026 in Paris, France.
Music

Daft Punk's Thomas Bangalter Promises 'Electronic Minimalism' On Latest Solo Offering

The album follows Bangalter's solo debut, 'Mythologies,' which was released in 2023.

Jade Gomez84 days ago
Image via Publicist
Music

Ryder Connects With Daniella Wizard For Low-Slung Groover “I Been”

“The track’s groove was inspired by Kaytranada and Channel Tres.”

James Keith473 days ago
Musician in dim lighting, looking directly at the camera with a neutral expression
Music

UK Beatsmith JD. Reid Returns With First Solo Project In Three Years, ‘Sometimes I Wonder 001’

A tight four-tracker that built from over a decade’s experience as a producer.

James Keith836 days ago
Person with a contemplative expression, wearing a dark buttoned shirt. The setting or event is not specified
Music

Premiere: Bastian Benjamin Shares Acid-Inspired Shuffler “Faux Pas”

This is the second track to be taken from his upcoming album, due May 24 via Dutch label Who’s Susan.

James Keith843 days ago
Person in profile with eyes closed, ambient lighting, in a casual shirt. Mood is reflective. No distinguishable features for identity
Music

Premiere: Producer kiskadee Primes Fans For Debut Album With “Time”

Lifted from his debut album, ‘A Room To Breathe’, which is due to land in May.

James Keith843 days ago
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Music

Diddy Has Electronic Devices Seized by Federal Agents During Home Raids

No criminal charges have been filed in the federal sex trafficking case.

tara mahadevan844 days ago
Person with motion blur effect on head, wearing casual clothing
Music

Mura Masa Returns With New Dancefloor-Ready Gem “Still”

Following on from “Rise / Gimme”, which he released back in October.

James Keith863 days ago
Music

Flowdan Kept It Grimey All The Way To The Grammys

The pioneering MC made history by picking up the award for Best Dance/Electronic Recording for “Rumble” alongside first-time winner Fred again.. and Skrillex.

James Keith895 days ago
Music

Burial Returns With Two New Tracks, “Dreamfear” & “Boy Sent From Above”

The mysterious producer returns with his first release since a split 12” with Kode9 last summer and his first release on XL Recordings since 2021’s “Chemz” / “Dolphinz” double single.

James Keith895 days ago
Music

J Hus, Digga D, Disclosure, Strandz & More Confirmed For Parklife 2024

Among the other acts joining them at Manchester’s Heaton Park June 8-9 are Sugababes, Nia Archives, Kaytranada, Anne-Marie, Rudimental, Peggy Gou, Mahalia and many more.

James Keith906 days ago
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Music

Skepta & Ryder Give An Official Release To “skeptacore pt.3”

The ongoing series has been causing a real stir on TikTok.

James Keith978 days ago
Music

James Blake Returns With Sixth Studio Album ‘Playing Robots Into Heaven’

Many are hailing the album as a return to classic Blake territory.

James Keith1045 days ago
Conducta 'In Transit'
Music

Conducta Confirms New EP With Dark New Club Cut "3FALL"

While “Get Busy With It” had a definite summer-ready buoyancy to it, “3FALL” is a little darker, leaning into a more late-night sound with grime elements.

James Keith1158 days ago
Daft Punk Random Access Memories 10th Anniversary
Music

Daft Punk Share 'Random Access Memories’ 10th Anniversary Edition f/ Unreleased Songs, Early Glimpse at "Get Lucky"

The French electronic duo celebrated the anniversary by offering 35 minutes of extra material, including unreleased tracks, outtakes, and demos.

Joshua Espinoza1164 days ago
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