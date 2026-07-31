The Neptunes

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Chad Hugo and a group of people in white hazmat suits and green goggles, standing closely together, looking surprised or concerned.
Music

Chad Hugo Launches New Chapter With "Jumpupw!nya" Track f/ Tierra Whack and Leikeli47

The celebrated Neptunes and N.E.R.D. alum is launching a new chapter.

Trace William Cowen13 days ago
Pharrell Williams, Jay-Z, and Kanye West posing together at an event, dressed in formal attire with stage lights in the background.
Music

Jay-Z Brings Out Pharrell for Neptunes Classics During Sold-Out Yankee Stadium Night Two

The pair hit a two-step together and ran through "Frontin'," "Allure," and "Excuse Me Miss" during the encore.

Mark Elibert24 days ago
Black hoodie with ice cream sundae graphic and black long-sleeve shirt with "CLIPSE" and red text on sleeves.
Music

Icecream x Clipse "Hell Hath No Fury" Collection: How to Buy

The collaborative capsule celebrates the 20th anniversary of Clipse's 2006 album.

Complex Staff180 days ago
Clipse (L-R: Pusha T and Malice).
Music

Clipse ‘Take it Back to Where it All Began’ With 'Tiny Desk’ Rework of “Grindin’"

You've probably never heard the legendary Neptunes beat played like this before.

Jaelani Turner-Williams389 days ago
pharrell and snoop at festival
Music

Pharrell Looks Back on "Beautiful" Collab With Snoop Dogg: 'Girls Heard Me Singing That, I Heard Mickey Mouse'

This Friday, Pharrell's artistic journey will be uniquely depicted in the Lego-ified 'Piece by Piece.'

Trace William Cowen667 days ago
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Pusha T, Pharrell Williams, and Malice pose together at a Courvoisier event. Pusha T and Malice point at the camera while Pharrell Williams wears a tilted hat
Music

Clipse Confirms Pharrell Will Produce Their New Album: 'We Still Want to Make Full Bodies of Work'

The rap duo released their last album 'Til the Casket Drops' in 2009.

Jaelani Turner-Williams777 days ago
Split image: Left - Person in a beige jacket. Right - Person giving speech, another in sunglasses standing behind
Music

Pusha T on Pharrell and Chad Hugo’s Neptunes Legal Battle: 'Just a Lawyer Looking to Drain Chad’s Pocket'

King Push is calling out the "stupidity" of the recently revealed dispute.

Trace William Cowen855 days ago
Hulu teases trailer for 'RapCaviar Presents'
Music

Tyler, the Creator and Pharrell Reflect on Formative Moment Together in Hulu’s ‘RapCaviar Presents' Teaser

Spotify’s biggest hip-hop playlist has the docuseries 'RapCaviar Presents' coming to Hulu in March. See Tyler and Pharrell reflect on their past in a teaser.

Brad Callas1275 days ago
Kelis performs live on stage during a concert at the Astra on March 5, 2020 in Berlin, Germany.
Music

Kelis Responds to Beyoncé Fan Calling Her ‘Cry Baby’ After “Milkshake” Interpolation Pulled From ‘Renaissance’

Following word that Beyoncé removed an interpolation of Kelis’ 2003 hit “Milkshake” from her new song “Energy,” the latter has addressed the development.

Brad Callas1462 days ago
Kelis Onstage at the 2nd annual Hollywood Unlocked Impact Awards at The Beverly Hilton
Music

Kelis Speaks Out About Being Sampled on Beyoncé’s ‘Renaissance’ Album

Beyoncé’s song “Energy” from her new album 'Renaissance' will feature a sample of a Kelis track, but the latter has said she had no idea about it.

Joe Price1469 days ago
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The cover art to Brent Faiyaz's new album 'Wasteland'
Music

Stream Brent Faiyaz's 'Wasteland' Album f/ Drake, Tyler, the Creator, the Neptunes, and Alicia Keys

Faiyaz has shared the new album 'Wasteland,' his first full-length since debuting with 'Sonder Son' in 2017, featuring Drake, Tyler, the Creator, and more.

Joe Price1489 days ago
Star Trak Releases New Merch Collection
Style

Star Trak Entertainment Unleashes More Merch

The N.E.R.D.-founded imprint has released another round of branded merch, including short-sleeve tees, pullover hoodies, socks, and five-panel caps.

Joshua Espinoza1587 days ago
Screenshot of Video for ASAP Ferg's Song Green Juice
Music

Watch the Video for ASAP Ferg’s New Neptunes-Produced Track “Green Juice” f/ Pharrell

The song also marks the start of a brand new chapter for Ferg, who teased its arrival after inking a management deal with Roc Nation last week.

tara mahadevan1742 days ago
Aime Leon Dore Fall/Winter 2021
Style

Best Style Releases This Week: Gucci, Off-White, Aimé Leon Dore, Heaven by Marc Jacobs, and More

Off-White x Ginori 1735, Supreme x Clarks, Aimé Leon Dore, Heaven by Marc Jacobs, and more great drops are featured in this weekly round-up of style drops.

Lei Takanashi1791 days ago

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