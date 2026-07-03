Chad Hugo

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Pharrell Williams in a red suit and sunglasses stands beside Chad Hugo at a podium during the Songwriters Hall of Fame event.
Music

Chad Hugo's Claims of Pharrell Williams Not Crediting Him on Multiple Songs: What to Know

We take a closer look at an amended complaint filed by Chad Hugo, which features specific mentions of several songs.

Trace William Cowen128 days ago
Black hoodie with ice cream sundae graphic and black long-sleeve shirt with "CLIPSE" and red text on sleeves.
Music

Icecream x Clipse "Hell Hath No Fury" Collection: How to Buy

The collaborative capsule celebrates the 20th anniversary of Clipse's 2006 album.

Complex Staff162 days ago
nductees Pharrell Williams and Chad Hugo of The Neptunes pose backstage at the Songwriters Hall of Fame 51st Annual Induction and Awards Gala at Marriott Marquis on June 16, 2022 in New York City.
Music

Pharrell Sued by Chad Hugo for Allegedly Withholding Neptunes Money

In the suit, Hugo calls himself the "principal composer" of the production duo.

Shawn Setaro176 days ago
Clipse (L-R: Pusha T and Malice).
Music

Clipse ‘Take it Back to Where it All Began’ With 'Tiny Desk’ Rework of “Grindin’"

You've probably never heard the legendary Neptunes beat played like this before.

Jaelani Turner-Williams371 days ago
Two men stand in front of a Pepsi backdrop, both smiling. They wear black shirts and large chains.
Music

Clipse Addresses Neptunes Breakup, Shares Love for Chad Hugo

Clipse opened up about Chad Hugo’s absence and the Neptunes fallout ahead of their upcoming album with Pharrell.

Mark Elibert389 days ago
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Songwriters Hall of Fame inductees Pharrell Williams and Chad Hugo of The Neptunes.
Music

Pharrell Says He's Not on Speaking Terms With Chad Hugo: 'I Always Wish Him the Absolute Best'

Chad Hugo filed a lawsuit against Pharrell earlier this year over the name rights to The Neptunes.

Joe Price674 days ago
Split image: Left - Person in a beige jacket. Right - Person giving speech, another in sunglasses standing behind
Music

Pusha T on Pharrell and Chad Hugo’s Neptunes Legal Battle: 'Just a Lawyer Looking to Drain Chad’s Pocket'

King Push is calling out the "stupidity" of the recently revealed dispute.

Trace William Cowen837 days ago
Two people standing with awards; one wears a red jacket and the other a black jacket with gold detailing
Music

Pharrell and Chad Hugo Contest 'Neptunes' Name Rights in Legal Battle

Hugo's legal team accused Pharrell of seeking sole ownership over the name rights.

Joe Price838 days ago
Press image for Omar Apollo
Music

Listen to Omar Apollo's New Song "Tamagotchi" Produced by Pharrell Williams and Chad Hugo

Omar Apollo just dropped off the latest single from his album 'Ivory' called "Tamagotchi," and it was produced by Pharrell Williams and Chad Hugo.

Mackenzie Cummings-Grady1578 days ago
Rakeem Miles and Waka Flocka's new Chad Hugo-produced single 'It Is What It Is' cover art.
Music

Rakeem Miles Recruits Waka Flocka Flame and Chad Hugo for "It Is What It Is"

Baltimore rapper Rakeem Miles has teamed up with Waka Flocka Flame and Neptunes member Chad Hugo for his dance-oriented song “It Is What It Is.”

Joe Price1716 days ago
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Music

Stream Snoh Aalegra's 'Temporary Highs in the Violet Skies' Album f/ Tyler, the Creator and James Fauntleroy

Snoh Aalegra has shared her latest offering, 'Temporary Highs in the Violet Skies,' which includes features from Tyler, the Creator and James Fauntleroy.

tara mahadevan1835 days ago
pharrell jay z
Music

Pharrell Shares Music Video for New Jay-Z Collab "Entrepreneur"

Pharrell and Jay-Z have just connected for their latest track, "Entrepreneur," which highlights the challenges of being a Black business person in America.

Jordan Rose2158 days ago
jp
Music

Pharrell and Jay-Z Have a New Song on the Way

The new song is titled "Entrepreneur" and was produced by Pharrell and Chad Hugo. It'll be out on Friday as part of Pharrell's special 'Time' magazine package.

Trace William Cowen2158 days ago
deadmau5 and The Neptunes "Pomegranate" single cover art
Music

deadmau5 and The Neptunes Collaborate on Massive New Single "Pomegranate"

Out of nowhere, The Neptunes are back with a huge new collaboration with deadmau5, "Pomegranate".

Khal2250 days ago

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