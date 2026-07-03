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Carl Cox and deadmau5
Music

Premiere: Carl Cox Turns in Top Shelf Remix of deadmau5 and The Neptunes' "Pomegranate"

Deadmau5 has recruited the legendary Carl Cox to handle the third and final remix of his Neptunes collab "Pomegranate."

Khal2200 days ago
deadmau5 and The Neptunes "Pomegranate" single cover art
Music

deadmau5 and The Neptunes Collaborate on Massive New Single "Pomegranate"

Out of nowhere, The Neptunes are back with a huge new collaboration with deadmau5, "Pomegranate".

Khal2249 days ago
5 years of mau5
Music

deadmau5 Announces "5 years of mau5" Retrospective Album

We know it's only October, but it's never to early to plan for gifts for the deadmau5 fan in your life. While he already gave us a double-album release in while(1

khrisd4307 days ago
we are friends vol 2 cover
Music

Listen To Eekkoo's "We Are Friends Volume 2" Mini-Mix

What do Skrillex, Feed Me, Noisia, Foreign Beggars, Excision, and Moguai all have in common? They've had major career milestones with Mau5trap. From h

jakel4645 days ago
Not Available Lead
Music

Preview Le Castle Vania's "Prophication" EP

The last time I heard Le Castle Vania's tunes, they seemed to be a bit more aggressive and aimed for the dance floor. It's more than curious that this

nappy4714 days ago
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Music

Mau5trap Joins the Capitol Music Group

Mau5trap, which is deadmau5's imprint that's released tunes from Foreign Beggars, Noisia, Feed Me, and others, has recently formed a partnership with Capitol Music Group. We'd been hearing that deadmau5 was waiting for his Ultra Music contract to be up on June 25, but had no idea he was looking to link with a major for his label.

khrisd4774 days ago

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