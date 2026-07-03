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When we first got word that Knife Party was made up of Rob and Gareth of Pendulum, we can't say we weren't shocked. Growing up in the drum & bass scenkhrisd
No matter how DIY EDM can get, you cannot deny the importance of a good record label. Getting music out there in 2013 is as easy as setting up a Bandcandroids
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Ken Carson's New Album 'xperiment': Tracklist, Features, Producers, and Everything You Need to Know
The Opium star's new album is here! Featuring Playboi Carti, Lil Uzi Vert, Young Thug, Destroy Lonely, and more.Brendan Frederick
'Kill the King,' T.I.'s alleged swan song, is a nostalgic love letter to Atlanta that shows the rapper isn't at his peak but still damn good.John Kennedy