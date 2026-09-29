Texas Cops Say Man 'Intentionally' Crashed Car Into Kroger in Effort to Use Its Restroom Facilities

Police in Texas say a man caused “extensive damage” after “intentionally” driving his car into a local Kroger, all because he was in immediate need of the business’s restroom facilities.

The incident occurred this past weekend, per a statement shared to social media by Rosenberg Police Department reps. The man in question, though not identified in regional news reports or in the department’s initial statement, is said to have ultimately been arrested on a criminal mischief charge.