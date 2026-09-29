Texas Cops Say Man 'Intentionally' Crashed Car Into Kroger in Effort to Use Its Restroom Facilities

Police in Texas say a man caused “extensive damage” after “intentionally” driving his car into a local Kroger, all because he was in immediate need of the business’s restroom facilities.
The incident occurred this past weekend, per a statement shared to social media by Rosenberg Police Department reps. The man in question, though not identified in regional news reports or in the department’s initial statement, is said to have ultimately been arrested on a criminal mischief charge.
“On Sunday, September 27th, at approximately [4:28 a.m.] a known male individual intentionally accelerated into Kroger, causing extensive damage to the pharmacy entrance,” police said in a Facebook post. “Further investigation revealed the driver needed to use the restroom and was upset the doors were locked. I guess when you gotta go, you gotta go. But we strongly advise finding a store open for business…to do your business.”
Complex has reached out to police reps for additional comment. This story may be updated.