Life

Man Accused of Stealing Krispy Kreme Truck Says He Was on a ‘Quest’

Police say the 35-year-old was found with the truck near a wooded area and told officers he needed to 'accomplish the objective.'

Krispy Kreme Doughnuts sign with red and green colors on a wooden wall background.
Marcin Golba/NurPhoto via Getty Images

A Nashville man allegedly stole a Krispy Kreme delivery truck after getting kicked out of Walmart, and his explanation to police only made the whole situation more bizarre.

According to WSMV, 35-year-old Umar Abdul-Malik was arrested after allegedly taking the doughnut truck from outside a Walmart on Nolensville Pike early Saturday morning, August 29.

Law enforcement was called just before 7 a.m. after Walmart security reported the strange incident. Employees told the police the Krispy Kreme truck was last seen heading toward Paragon Mills Road.

Officers searched the surrounding area and eventually spotted the vehicle heading into a wooded area. It was there that Abdul-Malik was taken into custody.

That’s when police attempted to figure out why the man allegedly stole the Krispy Kreme truck in the first place.

According to the arrest report, Abdul-Malik told officers that he was “on a quest” and “had to win the contest because everything was free.”

Officers then asked him what stealing the Krispy Kreme truck had to do with this “quest.” Abdul-Malik responded, saying he needed to “accomplish the objective.”

But the bizarre interaction didn’t end there.

Police said that Abdul-Malik refused to identify himself and would only refer to himself as “professor.” He also allegedly laughed and sang during the encounter and made nonsensical statements.

Law enforcement officers who responded to the scene said that they believed that Abdul-Malik appeared to be under the influence of some sort of substance, specifically narcotics, at the time of the arrest.

Whatever the 35-year-old was hoping to accomplish ended with him getting a trip to jail instead.

Abdul-Malik was arrested and charged with theft of property valued at more than $60,000.

This is not the only strange food-related theft to make headlines in recent weeks. Earlier this month, a six-man gang in Egypt was accused of pulling off a Fast & Furious-style heist by stealing around 231 pounds of frozen chicken from a moving truck. Footage of the incident has since gone viral.

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